Match ends, Hartlepool United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Hartlepool United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon
New signing Ryan Bird scored the only goal as League Two's bottom side Hartlepool beat AFC Wimbledon to move within six points of safety.
The 27-year-old debutant, on loan from Cambridge United, scored 17 minutes from time to seal a scrappy win.
The game at Victoria Park was a poor encounter with few clear-cut chances created for either side.
Struggling Hartlepool have won three of their last six games to close the gap on their relegation rivals.
The home side were made to work hard for the result by mid-table AFC Wimbledon, who hit the crossbar from Adedeji Oshilaja's first-half header.
Pools were dealt a blow early in the second half when playmaker Michael Woods was stretchered off with a serious-looking injury to his right leg after a firm but fair challenge from David Winfield.
The hosts had to survive a nervy 12 minutes of added time to seal victory.
AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:
"I'm very angry, I'm very disappointed. We've been on really good form of late and today I thought we were poor.
""e didn't have enough energy, we didn't play with enough movement, enough penetration, enough energy. I've got good competition for places and the people that had the shirt haven't done it today and because of that we've looked ordinary.
"It was a nothing game, neither team really looked like scoring- a stupid moment from us, we weren't set, we kicked early to the wrong side and before you know it we're out of shape and within three passes the ball is in the back of the net, then you chase the game and we didn't chase the game very well."
Line-ups
Hartlepool
- 1Flinders
- 21Duckworth
- 26Harrison
- 29Mirfin
- 2Austin
- 7FranksSubstituted forJonesat 77'minutes
- 14WoodsSubstituted forFeatherstoneat 63'minutes
- 31Tshibola
- 11Compton
- 23Smith
- 35Bird
Substitutes
- 8Walker
- 9Harewood
- 13Maxted
- 16Featherstone
- 20Jones
- 27Jones
- 30Morgan
Wimbledon
- 20Shea
- 2FullerBooked at 40mins
- 36WinfieldBooked at 90mins
- 40Oshilaja
- 17Kennedy
- 35PotterBooked at 70minsSubstituted forAzeezat 71'minutes
- 4Bulman
- 19Reeves
- 11RiggSubstituted forMooreat 71'minutes
- 10Akinfenwa
- 27TannerSubstituted forConnollyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Smith
- 8Moore
- 14Azeez
- 15Phillips
- 21Beere
- 26McDonnell
- 34Connolly
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
- Attendance:
- 3,345
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hartlepool United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Foul by Jack Compton (Hartlepool United).
Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Dave Winfield.
Corner, Hartlepool United. Conceded by Barry Fuller.
Booking
Dave Winfield (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Dave Winfield (AFC Wimbledon).
Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Fuller (AFC Wimbledon).
David Mirfin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by David Mirfin (Hartlepool United).
Adebayo Azeez (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Ryan Bird (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.
Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Connor Smith (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon).
Foul by Jordan Jones (Hartlepool United).
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dannie Bulman (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sammy Moore (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Jones (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. David Connolly replaces Craig Tanner.
Jack Compton (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dave Winfield (AFC Wimbledon).
Adedeji Oshilaja (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Bird (Hartlepool United).
Substitution
Substitution, Hartlepool United. Jordan Jones replaces Jonathan Franks.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, AFC Wimbledon 0. Ryan Bird (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Compton with a cross.
Neil Austin (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Tanner (AFC Wimbledon).
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Adebayo Azeez replaces Alfie Potter.
Substitution
Substitution, AFC Wimbledon. Sammy Moore replaces Sean Rigg.
Booking
Alfie Potter (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card.