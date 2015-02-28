Hartlepool United 1-0 AFC Wimbledon

New signing Ryan Bird scored the only goal as League Two's bottom side Hartlepool beat AFC Wimbledon to move within six points of safety.

The 27-year-old debutant, on loan from Cambridge United, scored 17 minutes from time to seal a scrappy win.

The game at Victoria Park was a poor encounter with few clear-cut chances created for either side.

Struggling Hartlepool have won three of their last six games to close the gap on their relegation rivals.

The home side were made to work hard for the result by mid-table AFC Wimbledon, who hit the crossbar from Adedeji Oshilaja's first-half header.

Pools were dealt a blow early in the second half when playmaker Michael Woods was stretchered off with a serious-looking injury to his right leg after a firm but fair challenge from David Winfield.

The hosts had to survive a nervy 12 minutes of added time to seal victory.

AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

Media playback is not supported on this device Ardley on Hartlepool v Wimbledon

"I'm very angry, I'm very disappointed. We've been on really good form of late and today I thought we were poor.

""e didn't have enough energy, we didn't play with enough movement, enough penetration, enough energy. I've got good competition for places and the people that had the shirt haven't done it today and because of that we've looked ordinary.

"It was a nothing game, neither team really looked like scoring- a stupid moment from us, we weren't set, we kicked early to the wrong side and before you know it we're out of shape and within three passes the ball is in the back of the net, then you chase the game and we didn't chase the game very well."