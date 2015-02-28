Ross County 1-0 Dundee

Jamie Reckord's second-half close-range finish earned Ross County a third consecutive win that may prove crucial in their fight to avoid relegation.

Michael Gardyne broke in to the box, held off a challenge and his low cross was touched home by Reckord.

A Jake Jervis header came off the bar, with Scott Boyd and Jackson Irvine also going close for the home side.

Dundee pressed at the end but lacked penetration throughout with illness and injury affecting the squad.

County remain tenth in the Scottish Premiership, level on points with St Mirren and Motherwell but with a better goals scored tally than the Buddies and and a superior goal difference to Well.

County, having gained confidence from their recent wins, created the best opportunity of the opening period.

Liam Boyce closed in on James McPake and charged down a clearance. The striker then released the onrushing Gardyne, who had a clear sight of goal but blasted narrowly over.

Dundee suffered a set-back just before half-time when influential striker Greg Stewart had to be replaced and Kevin Thomson succumbed to a virus in the second period.

The match in Dingwall proved to be a tight encounter

The home side were clearly determined to take the initiative after the break and Scott Boyd was presented with a great opportunity.

De Vita crossed after gathering from a corner, the ball evaded everyone and found Boyd all alone at the back post. The ball took an age to drop though and his close range strike was blocked by Bain.

Bain was called into action again shortly after that when Jackson Irvine swivelled in the box and swept a first-time effort low towards the far corner.

It seemed in all the way but Bain did superbly to get down low and touch the ball to safety.

County kept at it and were rewarded with the decisive goal after determined work from Gardyne.

The midfielder held off a strong challenge as he drove into the box and maintained his composure to cut the ball across the six yard box where left-back Reckord emerged to tap home with ease.

Substitute Jervis almost added a second for Jim McIntyre's side when his looping header beat Bain, only for the ball to bounce off the crossbar.

Four minutes of stoppage time added a nervousness to the finale but for all of Dundee's desire to get forward, Ross County were strong enough to hold out for another vital win.