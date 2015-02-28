Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee 0.
Ross County 1-0 Dundee
Jamie Reckord's second-half close-range finish earned Ross County a third consecutive win that may prove crucial in their fight to avoid relegation.
Michael Gardyne broke in to the box, held off a challenge and his low cross was touched home by Reckord.
A Jake Jervis header came off the bar, with Scott Boyd and Jackson Irvine also going close for the home side.
Dundee pressed at the end but lacked penetration throughout with illness and injury affecting the squad.
County remain tenth in the Scottish Premiership, level on points with St Mirren and Motherwell but with a better goals scored tally than the Buddies and and a superior goal difference to Well.
County, having gained confidence from their recent wins, created the best opportunity of the opening period.
Liam Boyce closed in on James McPake and charged down a clearance. The striker then released the onrushing Gardyne, who had a clear sight of goal but blasted narrowly over.
Dundee suffered a set-back just before half-time when influential striker Greg Stewart had to be replaced and Kevin Thomson succumbed to a virus in the second period.
The home side were clearly determined to take the initiative after the break and Scott Boyd was presented with a great opportunity.
De Vita crossed after gathering from a corner, the ball evaded everyone and found Boyd all alone at the back post. The ball took an age to drop though and his close range strike was blocked by Bain.
Bain was called into action again shortly after that when Jackson Irvine swivelled in the box and swept a first-time effort low towards the far corner.
It seemed in all the way but Bain did superbly to get down low and touch the ball to safety.
County kept at it and were rewarded with the decisive goal after determined work from Gardyne.
The midfielder held off a strong challenge as he drove into the box and maintained his composure to cut the ball across the six yard box where left-back Reckord emerged to tap home with ease.
Substitute Jervis almost added a second for Jim McIntyre's side when his looping header beat Bain, only for the ball to bounce off the crossbar.
Four minutes of stoppage time added a nervousness to the finale but for all of Dundee's desire to get forward, Ross County were strong enough to hold out for another vital win.
Line-ups
Ross County
- 21Brown
- 44Fraser
- 5Boyd
- 43Quinn
- 12Reckord
- 40GardyneSubstituted forCardleat 69'minutes
- 26WoodsBooked at 81mins
- 36Irvine
- 24De Vita
- 11CurranBooked at 52minsSubstituted forKissat 84'minutes
- 16BoyceSubstituted forJervisat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Reguero
- 3Meite
- 7Cardle
- 9Jervis
- 10Kiss
- 20Sernas
- 23Carey
Dundee
- 12Bain
- 19McGinnBooked at 67mins
- 4Konrad
- 5McPake
- 3Dyer
- 47HarrisSubstituted forBlackat 82'minutes
- 10ThomsonSubstituted forFerryat 61'minutes
- 48McGinn
- 20McAlister
- 29Harkins
- 15StewartSubstituted forWightonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Letheren
- 8McBride
- 11Ferry
- 24Black
- 26Gadzhalov
- 33Wighton
- 35Colquhoun
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 3,413
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee 0.
Attempt missed. Thomas Konrad (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. James McPake (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Filip Kiss (Ross County).
James McPake (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filip Kiss (Ross County).
Gary Harkins (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Filip Kiss (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Filip Kiss replaces Craig Curran.
Jamie Reckord (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (Dundee).
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Andrew Black replaces Alex Harris.
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Martin Woods (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Martin Woods (Ross County).
Jim McAlister (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jake Jervis (Ross County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Martin Woods (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Jake Jervis replaces Liam Boyce.
Raffaele De Vita (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willie Dyer (Dundee).
Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James McPake (Dundee).
Delay in match Liam Boyce (Ross County) because of an injury.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).
James McPake (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ross County. Joe Cardle replaces Michael Gardyne.
Booking
Paul McGinn (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Martin Woods (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee 0. Jamie Reckord (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Simon Ferry replaces Kevin Thomson because of an injury.
Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).
Thomas Konrad (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Paul Quinn (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Dundee).