Ross County 1-0 Dundee

By Martin Dowden

BBC Scotland at Victoria Park

Jamie Reckord's second-half close-range finish earned Ross County a third consecutive win that may prove crucial in their fight to avoid relegation.

Michael Gardyne broke in to the box, held off a challenge and his low cross was touched home by Reckord.

A Jake Jervis header came off the bar, with Scott Boyd and Jackson Irvine also going close for the home side.

Dundee pressed at the end but lacked penetration throughout with illness and injury affecting the squad.

County remain tenth in the Scottish Premiership, level on points with St Mirren and Motherwell but with a better goals scored tally than the Buddies and and a superior goal difference to Well.

County, having gained confidence from their recent wins, created the best opportunity of the opening period.

Liam Boyce closed in on James McPake and charged down a clearance. The striker then released the onrushing Gardyne, who had a clear sight of goal but blasted narrowly over.

Dundee suffered a set-back just before half-time when influential striker Greg Stewart had to be replaced and Kevin Thomson succumbed to a virus in the second period.

Jackson Irvine and Jim McAlister
The match in Dingwall proved to be a tight encounter

The home side were clearly determined to take the initiative after the break and Scott Boyd was presented with a great opportunity.

De Vita crossed after gathering from a corner, the ball evaded everyone and found Boyd all alone at the back post. The ball took an age to drop though and his close range strike was blocked by Bain.

Bain was called into action again shortly after that when Jackson Irvine swivelled in the box and swept a first-time effort low towards the far corner.

It seemed in all the way but Bain did superbly to get down low and touch the ball to safety.

County kept at it and were rewarded with the decisive goal after determined work from Gardyne.

The midfielder held off a strong challenge as he drove into the box and maintained his composure to cut the ball across the six yard box where left-back Reckord emerged to tap home with ease.

Substitute Jervis almost added a second for Jim McIntyre's side when his looping header beat Bain, only for the ball to bounce off the crossbar.

Four minutes of stoppage time added a nervousness to the finale but for all of Dundee's desire to get forward, Ross County were strong enough to hold out for another vital win.

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 21Brown
  • 44Fraser
  • 5Boyd
  • 43Quinn
  • 12Reckord
  • 40GardyneSubstituted forCardleat 69'minutes
  • 26WoodsBooked at 81mins
  • 36Irvine
  • 24De Vita
  • 11CurranBooked at 52minsSubstituted forKissat 84'minutes
  • 16BoyceSubstituted forJervisat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Reguero
  • 3Meite
  • 7Cardle
  • 9Jervis
  • 10Kiss
  • 20Sernas
  • 23Carey

Dundee

  • 12Bain
  • 19McGinnBooked at 67mins
  • 4Konrad
  • 5McPake
  • 3Dyer
  • 47HarrisSubstituted forBlackat 82'minutes
  • 10ThomsonSubstituted forFerryat 61'minutes
  • 48McGinn
  • 20McAlister
  • 29Harkins
  • 15StewartSubstituted forWightonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Letheren
  • 8McBride
  • 11Ferry
  • 24Black
  • 26Gadzhalov
  • 33Wighton
  • 35Colquhoun
Referee:
Andrew Dallas
Attendance:
3,413

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Ross County 1, Dundee 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ross County 1, Dundee 0.

Attempt missed. Thomas Konrad (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt blocked. James McPake (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Filip Kiss (Ross County).

James McPake (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Filip Kiss (Ross County).

Gary Harkins (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Filip Kiss (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Jake Jervis (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Filip Kiss replaces Craig Curran.

Jamie Reckord (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (Dundee).

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Andrew Black replaces Alex Harris.

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Martin Woods (Ross County) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Martin Woods (Ross County).

Jim McAlister (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jake Jervis (Ross County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Attempt blocked. Martin Woods (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Jake Jervis replaces Liam Boyce.

Raffaele De Vita (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Willie Dyer (Dundee).

Craig Curran (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James McPake (Dundee).

Delay in match Liam Boyce (Ross County) because of an injury.

Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).

James McPake (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Ross County. Joe Cardle replaces Michael Gardyne.

Booking

Paul McGinn (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.

Martin Woods (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGinn (Dundee).

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Dundee 0. Jamie Reckord (Ross County) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Simon Ferry replaces Kevin Thomson because of an injury.

Foul by Craig Curran (Ross County).

Thomas Konrad (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paul Quinn (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Dundee).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25193352133960
2Aberdeen26183547212657
3Inverness CT28165742291353
4Dundee Utd27144949381146
5Hamilton29125123940-141
6Dundee2810993939039
7St Johnstone27115112427-338
8Kilmarnock2797112935-634
9Partick Thistle2777133535028
10Ross County2756162852-2421
11St Mirren2863192246-2421
12Motherwell2763182051-3121
View full Scottish Premiership table

