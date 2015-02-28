Match ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 3.
West Ham United 1-3 Crystal Palace
-
Glenn Murray scored twice and was sent off as Crystal Palace recorded an excellent win over West Ham, who were booed off by their own fans.
Murray put Palace ahead four minutes before the break when Aaron Cresswell sliced his header into the Hammers net.
Scott Dann doubled Palace's lead before Murray added another when he turned home Jason Puncheon's free-kick.
Murray was sent off after charging into Winston Reid for a second booking before Enner Valencia's consolation.
|Crystal Palace's Premier League club record of five away games without defeat
|28 December
|QPR 0
|Crystal Palace 0
|1 January
|Aston Villa 0
|Crystal Palace 0
|17 January
|Burnley 2
|Crystal Palace 3
|7 February
|Leicester 0
|Crystal Palace 1
|28 February
|West Ham 1
|Crystal Palace 3
Saturday's result was the 300th Premier League defeat for the Hammers - and continued a concerning run of form for Sam Allardyce's team.
They have won only one of their last 10 league games - and taken just eight points from a possible 30.
This is in sharp contrast to Palace, who have won four of their last seven league fixtures and are now nestled firmly in mid-table.
Alan Pardew, who spent three years in charge of the Hammers before he was dismissed in late 2006, described it as a "huge" win for his team.
But it was West Ham who started better as Cresswell almost caught Julian Speroni off-guard with a shot from the corner of the area before Diafra Sakho had a shot deflected over.
Palace responded, with Adrian twice denying Murray before he opened the scoring with a header, although Cresswell should have cleared close to the goal-line but sliced his attempt to do so.
The introduction of James McArthur for Jordon Mutch, who appeared to be suffering from a thigh injury, just after the half-hour mark provided Palace with another avenue of attack.
McArthur had a shot from the edge of the area blocked by a West Ham side who failed to manage a single shot on target in the opening period.
It took Palace only six minutes of the second-half to increase their lead.
Yet again, West Ham were unable to deal with Puncheon's corner. This time, Dann got above Reid at the far post to power home his fourth goal of the season.
Worse was to follow when Murray, who has spent most of the season on loan at Reading, turned home Puncheon's free-kick, taking him to three goals in two games after his effort against Arsenal seven days ago.
The 31-year-old's day came to an abrupt end following his foul on Reid and, with the man advantage, West Ham clawed themselves back into the game.
Substitute Nene struck a post after being introduced for his debut before Valencia's shot proved too strong for Speroni to keep out.
Carl Jenkinson, Stewart Downing and Valencia threatened to set up a thrilling finale but, ultimately, Palace were able to claim a win that took them to a Premier League club record of five away games without defeat.
West Ham manager Sam Allardyce:
"I'm shocked. Our level of performance wasn't where I expected it to be. It's disappointing when we've built expectation levels so high at home.
"It's about the basics, really. If we don't play to our best, we'll struggle. We warned the lads about Crystal Palace's set plays because 50% of their goals have come from set-plays. And we've conceded from two corners and a free-kick.
"I think Glenn Murray could have been sent off in the first half for the number of fouls he committed. He was lucky to stay on for that long. We should have had a penalty for the foul on Diafra Sakho, and it should have been a red card for Mile Jedinak too. That would have made it 3-2, and then you never know."
Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew:
"Up until the sending off, we were in total control, but we don't make it easy for ourselves. We had some scary moments.
"It was a mixed afternoon for Glenn Murray. He could have had a hat-trick in the first half. He gets into the right positions. The sending off was a little bit unlucky. He has to go for the ball, and I don't think he deserved that.
"I spoke to him at half-time. We all knew he was on a knife edge. But I'm absolutely delighted with him. He was terrific. It shouldn't take away from a terrific performance."
Line-ups
West Ham
- 13San Miguel del Castillo
- 18Jenkinson
- 5TomkinsBooked at 59mins
- 2Reid
- 3Cresswell
- 30SongSubstituted forde Carvalhoat 61'minutes
- 8Kouyaté
- 16Noble
- 11Downing
- 15Sakho
- 31E ValenciaBooked at 65mins
Substitutes
- 4Nolan
- 7Jarvis
- 12de Carvalho
- 17O'Brien
- 19Collins
- 20Demel
- 22Jääskeläinen
Crystal Palace
- 1Speroni
- 2WardBooked at 53mins
- 6Dann
- 27DelaneyBooked at 84mins
- 34Kelly
- 15Jedinak
- 11ZahaSubstituted forAmeobiat 72'minutes
- 42Puncheon
- 22MutchSubstituted forMcArthurat 33'minutes
- 7BolasieSubstituted forLedleyat 83'minutes
- 17MurrayBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 4Hangeland
- 13Hennessey
- 16Gayle
- 18McArthur
- 23Ameobi
- 28Ledley
- 40Souaré
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 34,857
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 3.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
Attempt saved. Nenê (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Attempt missed. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Cresswell with a cross.
Attempt saved. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nenê with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Joel Ward.
Attempt blocked. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Winston Reid.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
Attempt saved. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Attempt missed. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stewart Downing with a cross.
Booking
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United).
Damien Delaney (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Joe Ledley replaces Yannick Bolasie.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Shola Ameobi tries a through ball, but Yannick Bolasie is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Stewart Downing (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Noble.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Julian Speroni.
Attempt saved. Carl Jenkinson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mark Noble with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cheikhou Kouyaté with a cross.
Attempt missed. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace).
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Crystal Palace 3. Enner Valencia (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
Attempt blocked. Winston Reid (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by James Tomkins.
Attempt blocked. Carl Jenkinson (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by James McArthur.
Attempt blocked. Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Stewart Downing.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Shola Ameobi replaces Wilfried Zaha.
James Tomkins (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yannick Bolasie (Crystal Palace).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace) for a bad foul.
Winston Reid (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Glenn Murray (Crystal Palace).
Nenê (West Ham United) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Carl Jenkinson.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Joel Ward tries a through ball, but Jason Puncheon is caught offside.
Attempt missed. James Tomkins (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Noble with a cross following a set piece situation.
Enner Valencia (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.