West Ham United 1-3 Crystal Palace

Glenn Murray rises highest to give Crystal Palace the lead against West Ham at Upton Park.

Glenn Murray scored twice and was sent off as Crystal Palace recorded an excellent win over West Ham, who were booed off by their own fans.

Murray put Palace ahead four minutes before the break when Aaron Cresswell sliced his header into the Hammers net.

Scott Dann doubled Palace's lead before Murray added another when he turned home Jason Puncheon's free-kick.

Murray was sent off after charging into Winston Reid for a second booking before Enner Valencia's consolation.

Crystal Palace's Premier League club record of five away games without defeat 28 December QPR 0 Crystal Palace 0 1 January Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 0 17 January Burnley 2 Crystal Palace 3 7 February Leicester 0 Crystal Palace 1 28 February West Ham 1 Crystal Palace 3

Saturday's result was the 300th Premier League defeat for the Hammers - and continued a concerning run of form for Sam Allardyce's team.

They have won only one of their last 10 league games - and taken just eight points from a possible 30.

This is in sharp contrast to Palace, who have won four of their last seven league fixtures and are now nestled firmly in mid-table.

Alan Pardew, who spent three years in charge of the Hammers before he was dismissed in late 2006, described it as a "huge" win for his team.

But it was West Ham who started better as Cresswell almost caught Julian Speroni off-guard with a shot from the corner of the area before Diafra Sakho had a shot deflected over.

Palace responded, with Adrian twice denying Murray before he opened the scoring with a header, although Cresswell should have cleared close to the goal-line but sliced his attempt to do so.

The introduction of James McArthur for Jordon Mutch, who appeared to be suffering from a thigh injury, just after the half-hour mark provided Palace with another avenue of attack.

McArthur had a shot from the edge of the area blocked by a West Ham side who failed to manage a single shot on target in the opening period.

It took Palace only six minutes of the second-half to increase their lead.

Yet again, West Ham were unable to deal with Puncheon's corner. This time, Dann got above Reid at the far post to power home his fourth goal of the season.

Worse was to follow when Murray, who has spent most of the season on loan at Reading, turned home Puncheon's free-kick, taking him to three goals in two games after his effort against Arsenal seven days ago.

The 31-year-old's day came to an abrupt end following his foul on Reid and, with the man advantage, West Ham clawed themselves back into the game.

Substitute Nene struck a post after being introduced for his debut before Valencia's shot proved too strong for Speroni to keep out.

Carl Jenkinson, Stewart Downing and Valencia threatened to set up a thrilling finale but, ultimately, Palace were able to claim a win that took them to a Premier League club record of five away games without defeat.

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce:

"I'm shocked. Our level of performance wasn't where I expected it to be. It's disappointing when we've built expectation levels so high at home.

"It's about the basics, really. If we don't play to our best, we'll struggle. We warned the lads about Crystal Palace's set plays because 50% of their goals have come from set-plays. And we've conceded from two corners and a free-kick.

"I think Glenn Murray could have been sent off in the first half for the number of fouls he committed. He was lucky to stay on for that long. We should have had a penalty for the foul on Diafra Sakho, and it should have been a red card for Mile Jedinak too. That would have made it 3-2, and then you never know."

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew:

"Up until the sending off, we were in total control, but we don't make it easy for ourselves. We had some scary moments.

"It was a mixed afternoon for Glenn Murray. He could have had a hat-trick in the first half. He gets into the right positions. The sending off was a little bit unlucky. He has to go for the ball, and I don't think he deserved that.

"I spoke to him at half-time. We all knew he was on a knife edge. But I'm absolutely delighted with him. He was terrific. It shouldn't take away from a terrific performance."

