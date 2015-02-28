Heart of Midlothian 10-0 Cowdenbeath

Hearts scored 10 goals without reply to condemn Cowdenbeath to the joint-heaviest defeat in their history and earn one of the most astonishing wins of the football season.

Genero Zeefuik scored a hat-trick in three first-half minutes, including two penalties - the second after Lewis Toshney was dismissed for Cowdenbeath.

The result matches Cowdenbeath's heaviest loss, 11-1 to Clyde in 1951.

But the hosts fell short of their record win - 21-0 over Anchor in 1880.

Memorable heavy defeats Australia 31-0 American Samoa (World Cup qualifier, 2002) Arbroath 36-0 Bon Accord (Scottish Cup, 1885) Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town (Premier League, 1995) Middlesbrough 8-1 Manchester City (Premier League, 2008) Brazil 1-7 Germany (World Cup 2014)

Following Zeefuik's treble, Sam Nicholson and Jamie Walker added two more as Hearts stormed to a 5-0 half-time lead.

Morgaro Gomis scored a third penalty, Alim Ozturk and Danny Wilson netted further goals and Osman Sow added a brace to complete the scoring, as Robbie Neilson's side maintained their 20-point lead over Hibernian at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Billy King crashed a shot against the crossbar early on and team-mate Zeefuik scored his first from 12 yards after Kenny Adamson was penalised for handball.

Walker then set up Zeefuik to fire home his second and Toshney's foul on King quickly gave the Dutch forward the chance of a treble.

Toshney was shown a straight red card and Zeefuik netted again, with the game still less than half-an-hour old.

Two more Hearts goals followed before the break with both Nicholson and Walker scoring with right-foot shots from outside the box.

After the break, Thomas O'Brien upended Gomis, who added his name to the list of scorers by chipping the spot-kick down the middle.

A stunning strike from Ozturk soon made it seven, drilling a shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Wilson tucked home in off the post following a corner midway through the second period.

Substitute Sow slammed in a ninth then ensured double figures with another effort into the bottom corner.

