Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen

- Champions go six points clear in title race
- Celtic hit three second-half goals
- Celtic have one game in hand over Dons
- Aberdeen's long unbeaten run ends
Celtic moved a huge step closer to the title as they ended Aberdeen's 13-game unbeaten run and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premiership.
Second placed Dons were more impressive in the opening half, but fell behind to Jason Denayer's header.
In trying to chase the game after the interval, Aberdeen lost their shape and Celtic took full advantage.
Leigh Griffiths, Gary Mackay-Steven and Stefan Johansen helped themselves to goals in a one-sided second-half.
Celtic, chasing a fourth consecutive title and a domestic treble, also enjoy a game in hand - at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday - and a superior goal difference.
And, on this evidence, Aberdeen are unlikely to recover ground in their remaining 11 matches.
Celtic's performance was initially sombre, with the assertiveness of their opponents acting like a sedative.
The home side's lethargy affected minds as well as bodies - the encounter coming less than 72 hours after Celtic's 10 men lost to Inter Milan in the San Siro - and their first-half play was littered with carelessness and indecisiveness.
Aberdeen sought to make their sharper instincts and authority count. A quick free-kick allowed Niall McGinn the space and time to measure a curling chip on goal that Craig Gordon had to reach at full stretch to tip over.
Andrew Considine then steered a header just over from a mis-hit Kenny McLean shot.
However, Aberdeen could not build on that early promise and were eventually undone by their own flaws.
Goalkeeper Scott Brown sclaffed a straightforward clearance that forced him to save from Griffiths. He could not deal with the centre-forward at the resulting corner-kick, though, allowing himself to be restricted to his goal-line as Denayer headed the ball powerfully into the net.
The goal would have infuriated Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, since it undermined the assurance his side had brought to the game.
Misjudgements were not confined to the opening half. Aberdeen tried to rescue the game after the break, continuing to play a high defensive line and committing players forward at every opportunity.
Considine headed over and Ryan Jack sliced wide, but Aberdeen's adventure left them vulnerable.
Celtic's counter-attacks were swift and ruthless, and left the visitors looking painfully stunned and bewildered. Basic obligations were cast aside in the confusion, and it was only an offside flag that saved Aberdeen when Griffiths burst clear and clipped the ball into the net.
Wastefulness continued to be a boon to Celtic, and the home players took full advantage of McGinn's misplaced header on the halfway line, and seconds later a disorientated Mark Reynolds tripped Johansen to concede a penalty kick. Griffiths converted decisively.
With freakishly impressive stamina, Johansen grew in influence as the game progressed. Another burst into the penalty area, full of energy and deadly instinct, and Brown had to move quickly to block the midfielder's shot.
Aberdeen were reeling and their resolve was soon entirely extinguished. Mackay-Steven steered a shot in off the post from 20 yards out then Johansen coolly converted a cut-back from 16 yards.
Celtic's victory was as bold as the state of Aberdeen's second-half collapse, as their 13 game unbeaten league run came to an end in emphatic fashion.
Line-ups
Celtic
- 26Gordon
- 4Ambrose
- 22Denayer
- 5van Dijk
- 2Matthews
- 6BittonBooked at 49mins
- 8BrownBooked at 41mins
- 25Johansen
- 15CommonsSubstituted forArmstrongat 11'minutesSubstituted forStokesat 73'minutes
- 16Mackay-Steven
- 28GriffithsSubstituted forGuidettiat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Guidetti
- 10Stokes
- 14Armstrong
- 24Zaluska
- 32Wakaso
- 49Forrest
- 53Henderson
Aberdeen
- 20Brown
- 2Logan
- 28Daniels
- 6Reynolds
- 3Considine
- 11HayesSubstituted forPawlettat 33'minutes
- 8FloodBooked at 41mins
- 22JackBooked at 87mins
- 10McGinnSubstituted forGoodwillieat 70'minutes
- 7McLean
- 9RooneyBooked at 83minsSubstituted forTaylorat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Langfield
- 5Taylor
- 14Smith
- 15Robson
- 16Pawlett
- 17Goodwillie
- 21Shaughnessy
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 50,256
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0.
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willo Flood (Aberdeen).
Foul by Adam Matthews (Celtic).
Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card.
Nir Bitton (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Aberdeen).
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Ash Taylor replaces Adam Rooney.
Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0. Stefan Johansen (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adam Matthews.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Shaleum Logan.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Gary Mackay-Steven.
John Guidetti (Celtic) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Anthony Stokes replaces Stuart Armstrong because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Adam Matthews.
Attempt saved. Stuart Armstrong (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. David Goodwillie replaces Niall McGinn.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 0. Gary Mackay-Steven (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Matthews.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Celtic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. John Guidetti replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 2, Aberdeen 0. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty conceded by Mark Reynolds (Aberdeen) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Celtic. Stefan Johansen draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Ryan Jack (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Armstrong (Celtic).
Attempt saved. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Efe Ambrose (Celtic).
Booking
Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Peter Pawlett (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nir Bitton (Celtic).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Shaleum Logan.