Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen

Celtic moved a huge step closer to the title as they ended Aberdeen's 13-game unbeaten run and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premiership.

Second placed Dons were more impressive in the opening half, but fell behind to Jason Denayer's header.

In trying to chase the game after the interval, Aberdeen lost their shape and Celtic took full advantage.

Leigh Griffiths, Gary Mackay-Steven and Stefan Johansen helped themselves to goals in a one-sided second-half.

Celtic, chasing a fourth consecutive title and a domestic treble, also enjoy a game in hand - at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday - and a superior goal difference.

And, on this evidence, Aberdeen are unlikely to recover ground in their remaining 11 matches.

Celtic's performance was initially sombre, with the assertiveness of their opponents acting like a sedative.

The home side's lethargy affected minds as well as bodies - the encounter coming less than 72 hours after Celtic's 10 men lost to Inter Milan in the San Siro - and their first-half play was littered with carelessness and indecisiveness.

Jason Denayer rose highest to score Celtic's first goal of the game

Aberdeen sought to make their sharper instincts and authority count. A quick free-kick allowed Niall McGinn the space and time to measure a curling chip on goal that Craig Gordon had to reach at full stretch to tip over.

Andrew Considine then steered a header just over from a mis-hit Kenny McLean shot.

However, Aberdeen could not build on that early promise and were eventually undone by their own flaws.

Goalkeeper Scott Brown sclaffed a straightforward clearance that forced him to save from Griffiths. He could not deal with the centre-forward at the resulting corner-kick, though, allowing himself to be restricted to his goal-line as Denayer headed the ball powerfully into the net.

The goal would have infuriated Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, since it undermined the assurance his side had brought to the game.

Misjudgements were not confined to the opening half. Aberdeen tried to rescue the game after the break, continuing to play a high defensive line and committing players forward at every opportunity.

Considine headed over and Ryan Jack sliced wide, but Aberdeen's adventure left them vulnerable.

Gary Mackay-Steven slotted home Celtic's third goal against second-placed Aberdeen

Celtic's counter-attacks were swift and ruthless, and left the visitors looking painfully stunned and bewildered. Basic obligations were cast aside in the confusion, and it was only an offside flag that saved Aberdeen when Griffiths burst clear and clipped the ball into the net.

Wastefulness continued to be a boon to Celtic, and the home players took full advantage of McGinn's misplaced header on the halfway line, and seconds later a disorientated Mark Reynolds tripped Johansen to concede a penalty kick. Griffiths converted decisively.

With freakishly impressive stamina, Johansen grew in influence as the game progressed. Another burst into the penalty area, full of energy and deadly instinct, and Brown had to move quickly to block the midfielder's shot.

Aberdeen were reeling and their resolve was soon entirely extinguished. Mackay-Steven steered a shot in off the post from 20 yards out then Johansen coolly converted a cut-back from 16 yards.

Celtic's victory was as bold as the state of Aberdeen's second-half collapse, as their 13 game unbeaten league run came to an end in emphatic fashion.

Leigh Griffiths calmly beat Scott Brown from the spot to give Celtic a 2-0 lead over Aberdeen

Mark Reynold brought down Celtic's Stefan Johansen for the second half penalty

Gary Mackay-Steven celebrates after scoring Celtic's third goal of the game

Midfielder Stefan Johansen finished neatly to send Celtic into a 4-0 lead against Aberdeen

Ronny Deila was delighted to see his side go six points clear of the second-placed Dons