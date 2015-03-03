Northampton Town 1-0 Portsmouth

Ricky Holmes scored his third goal in his 11 games for Northampton

Ricky Holmes scored against his former club as he set Northampton on their way to a third straight League Two win with victory over Portsmouth at Sixfields.

The visitors, who had been seven matches unbeaten, saw Ryan Taylor and Josh Passley both waste early chances.

But Holmes, who moved on a free to the Cobblers from Pompey in January, curled in superbly from 25 yards.

Pompey were better in the second half but saw Ben Chorley sent off late on for a second yellow.

Andy Awford's side had earlier come close when Ryan Cresswell cleared Craig Westcarr's header off the line.

Wes Fogden, making his first appearance of the season, fired over from Jed Wallace's pinpoint cross as Northampton held on to move to within three points of the play-offs.

Northampton Town manager Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Northampton:

"I thought Ricky was outstanding. His calves went tight with 10 minutes to go and he came off to a great reception. The whole team have put it in a great effort.

"We played a good side and they've pushed us all the way and will probably feel a bit hard done by.

"Every game becomes important when you get to March. We want to keep this run going."