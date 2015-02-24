Kevin Kilbane complains over West Ham chant

Kevin Kilbane interviewing Roy Keane

Kevin Kilbane has made a complaint to the Football Association over an alleged chant by West Ham fans mocking disabled people.

The ex-Republic of Ireland winger has received abusive messages on social media since his complaint was revealed.

Hammers fans sang the chant during the 2-2 draw at Tottenham on Sunday.

BBC football pundit Kilbane was not at the game himself but heard about the chanting from a friend.

The word used in the chant is a derogatory one against people with Down's Syndrome.

Kilbane's youngest daughter, Elsie, has the condition, and the former Preston, West Brom, Sunderland, Everton, Wigan, Hull City and Coventry City player is a patron of the Down's Syndrome Association charity.

"I rang the FA to share my concerns with them over the chants which were directed towards Harry Kane.

"Up until the seventies, people with Down's Syndrome weren't accepted within society and were locked away in institutions and not given any sort of rights whatsoever. I felt compelled as a father to speak to the FA - and there were a number of other complaints submitted too," he told Radio 5 live.

In another incident involving Sunday's game, video footage has emerged of a group of men, thought to be West Ham fans, chanting anti-Semitic abuse on a train in north London.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out has contacted police over the footage on the way to the game at White Hart Lane.