Europa League: Inter Milan 1-0 Celtic (agg 4-3)
- Inter proceed to last 16 of Europa League
- Celtic's Virgil van Dijk sent off in 36th minute
- Craig Gordon makes series of saves to deny Inter
- Fredy Guarin blasts winner two minutes from the end
Celtic battled stoically in the San Siro before succumbing to a stunning late strike from Inter's Fredy Guarin.
Any chance the Scottish champions had of progressing looked to have been extinguished when Virgil van Dijk was shown a first-half red card.
But Celtic did not crumble and remained in the tie until Guarin's fine finish.
Despite the disappointment of their exit, Ronny Deila can take comfort from his side's ability to compete with the Milanese over two legs.
Celtic's Jason Denayer and Nir Bitton were defensively outstanding as Celtic spent most of the second half camped around their own box.
But neither they nor keeper Craig Gordon could resist Guarin's blistering drive from 22 yards.
Celtic's most famous victory on foreign soil was against Inter Milan in the 1967 European Cup final and hopes of a first win on Italian soil were high before Van Dijk's sending off.
However, there was a first-minute scare when the Dutchman allowed Mauro Icardi in behind him, only for the striker to scuff his shot at Gordon.
In an open, end-to-end first half Gary Mackay-Steven had Celtic's best opportunity but struck his shot straight at Inter keeper Juan Pablo Carrizo.
Two Celtic penalty claims went unheeded by Slovakian referee Ivan Kruzliak, who took a harder line as Van Dijk caught Rodrigo Palacio from behind and shortly afterwards picked up a second booking for a foul on Icardi.
That changed the balance of the match, with Celtic forced largely onto the defensive as centre-half Denayer blocked Xherdan Shaqiri's goalbound shot and Gordon kept out Danilo D'Ambrosio on the rebound.
The Celtic goalkeeper also made an absolutely stunning one-handed save to claw away Mauro Icardi's header from a free-kick moments after Van Dijk's dismissal.
Celtic's organisation and stout defending meant the goalkeeper was largely unworked after the break until having to pick Guarin's shot out of the net, the moment the tie was sealed.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 30Carrizo
- 21Santon
- 23Ranocchia
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 43minsSubstituted forCampagnaroat 81'minutes
- 13GuarínBooked at 78mins
- 18Medel
- 88de Carvalho Andrade LimaSubstituted forKovacicat 80'minutes
- 91Shaqiri
- 8PalacioSubstituted forPuscasat 89'minutes
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 10Kovacic
- 14Campagnaro
- 15Vidic
- 17Kuzmanovic
- 20Obi
- 28Puscas
Celtic
- 26GordonBooked at 71mins
- 2MatthewsBooked at 86mins
- 22Denayer
- 5van DijkBooked at 36mins
- 3IzaguirreBooked at 53mins
- 8Brown
- 6BittonBooked at 85mins
- 16Mackay-StevenSubstituted forAmbroseat 40'minutes
- 25Johansen
- 14ArmstrongSubstituted forCommonsat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9GuidettiSubstituted forForrestat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ambrose
- 10Stokes
- 15Commons
- 24Zaluska
- 32Wakaso
- 49Forrest
- 53Henderson
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away22
Live Text
Booking
Kris Commons (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Celtic 0.
Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Campagnaro with a cross.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Emilio Izaguirre.
Andrea Ranocchia (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Celtic).
Attempt blocked. Kris Commons (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emilio Izaguirre with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. George Puscas replaces Rodrigo Palacio.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Celtic 0. Fredy Guarín (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Davide Santon.
Attempt missed. Gary Medel (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Booking
Adam Matthews (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Rodrigo Palacio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Adam Matthews (Celtic).
Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Celtic).
Booking
Nir Bitton (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Gary Medel (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Celtic).
Foul by Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan).
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hugo Campagnaro (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic).
Attempt saved. Kris Commons (Celtic) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Brown with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Hugo Campagnaro replaces Danilo D'Ambrosio.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Mateo Kovacic replaces Hernanes.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Kris Commons replaces Stuart Armstrong.
Booking
Fredy Guarín (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fredy Guarín (Inter Milan).
Stefan Johansen (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Juan Jesus (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Celtic).
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fredy Guarín.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Emilio Izaguirre.
Booking
Craig Gordon (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Fredy Guarín (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Palacio.
Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emilio Izaguirre (Celtic).
Hernanes (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Efe Ambrose (Celtic).