West Ham United 0-1 Chelsea

Chelsea have scored in their last 14 league games, the longest current run in the top flight

Chelsea five points ahead at top

Blues have scored in 14 straight games

West Ham only have one win in 11

Allardyce's Hammers drop to 10th

Chelsea stayed five points clear at the top of the Premier League as a hard-fought win at West Ham kept them on course for a first title in five years.

Eden Hazard headed the visitors ahead from Ramires's right-wing cross.

Ramires shot against the post for the visitors after the break before having a header brilliantly saved by Adrian.

West Ham troubled Chelsea throughout but wayward finishing ensured the visitors survived a nervy second half to hold on to another crucial victory.

Manchester City's win at home to Leicester means there is no change at the top of the Premier League and, with a game in hand, the title is Chelsea's to lose.

They were made to fight all the way for the three points, especially in a frenetic second half that saw the Hammers squander a host of opportunities.

Chelsea's League Cup final win over Tottenham on Sunday was their first trophy since Jose Mourinho's return as manager in 2013, and they will hope there are more to come this campaign.

Sam Allardyce has never defeated a Jose Mourinho-led team in the Premier League

With only one defeat in their last 11 Premier League games, they looked on track again as, after dominating possession for 20 minutes, Hazard headed home Ramires's pinpoint cross, although West Ham felt the Belgian was offside.

Mourinho's men have not had everything their own way in recent months, including an FA Cup exit to Bradford and a league draw with Burnley, but only a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Carl Jenkinson stopped Diego Costa from doubling the lead soon after.

Chelsea's minor slips are nothing compared to West Ham's league slump, having won only once in 10 league games before kick-off, falling from fourth to ninth.

Manager Sam Allardyce will point to the fact his side went into the match eight points better off than they were last season but they are in danger of their European hopes disappearing.

They had no shortage of chances at an atmospheric Upton Park though and, with better finishing from Sakho and Enner Valencia, they could easily have been level as they raised the tempo to rattle a below-par Chelsea.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hazard goal offside - Allardyce

In the second half, Ramires was denied by the post and Adrian before Willian had a shot cleared off the line, while Sakho was kept out by the impressive Thibaut Courtois as the Hammers put their visitors under heavy pressure.

Chelsea's big celebrations at the final whistle showed how hard they were made to work.

West Ham manager Sam Allardyce: "I believe the performance was magnificent. Their goalkeeper made some fantastic saves. I think the goal is offside by a hair's breadth.

"These decisions need to go for you, not against you. In saying all that we shouldn't have lost it in the chances we missed.

"We started the second half brilliantly, the keeper made some great saves, and it is a shame these are happening on a regular occurrence with no wins. We can only hope it turns in our favour quickly.

Media playback is not supported on this device Win at West Ham is massive - Mourinho

"The League Managers' Association is a fantastic professional body, with people who don't get listened to. We have fantastic ideas on how to improve the game but it is not going to happen. The authorities won't take us under their wing to help them change the game. We can keep pressing for more of an influence and can't give up."

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho: "The way they play, nobody is better than them. My players were fantastic. We couldn't kill the game and these three points are massive for us.

"I told the referee it is very difficult to be a ref here, because of the style of their game. Lots of long balls. West Ham had lots of balls in the box, very difficult, very intense and really difficult for the referee.

"Eden Hazard is fantastic. He is punished by opponents in a very hard way. Today, not in a violent way, just an aggressive football way because they tried to stop him but the kid is playing, scoring and defending. My team were brothers on the pitch and that is important if you are to win the most difficult league in the world."

Jose Mourinho has never lost in eight Premier League matches against West Ham

Eden Hazard has scored 14 goals for Chelsea this season

West Ham have scored 15 headed goals in this season's Premier League, more than any other team

West Ham have failed to score in six of their last seven Premier League matches against Chelsea