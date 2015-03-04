Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Arsenal 2.
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Arsenal
-
- From the section Football
- Giroud scores fifth goal in five games
- Sanchez with first goal since January
- Charlie Austin scores 15th of campaign
- QPR faded after strong first-half display
Arsenal produced an impressive second-half display to beat QPR in a fourth consecutive Premier League win and consolidate their top-four place.
Olivier Giroud opened the scoring, poking home when on the ground after Kieran Gibbs's shot was blocked.
Alexis Sanchez beat Robert Green at his near post to double Arsenal's lead.
QPR faded after a strong first-half performance, although they were given late hope by Charlie Austin's powerful strike with eight minutes left.
Arsenal remain on course for automatic Champions League qualification, sitting one point clear of fourth-placed Manchester United, and three points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool.
At the other end of the table, QPR stay three points adrift of safety with games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City to come in their remaining 11 matches.
Despite their lowly position, they clearly relished the opportunity to test themselves against Arsene Wenger's side, and would have been worthy of a half-time lead if Austin had converted one of several attempts on goal.
QPR midfielder Sandro made his first appearance since suffering a medial knee ligament injury in November, and in combination with midfield partner Karl Henry, they gave Arsenal no time on the ball as the home side dominated the first half.
While Arsenal took time to settle, they provided a reminder of their quality when Green kept out Santi Cazorla after a flowing move that saw the Spaniard combine neatly with Giroud.
The Gunners were much the better team after half-time though, and threatened almost immediately, with Mesut Ozil insisting only a foul by Henry had prevented him from converting a Tomas Rosicky cut-back.
Soon after Giroud put Arsenal ahead, they created further chances in quick succession and, having just denied Sanchez, Green was beaten by the Chile forward at his near post from an acute angle.
Contrary to the pattern of the first half, David Ospina was a spectator in the Arsenal goal, and watched on as Green tipped Ozil's deflected right-foot shot onto the post to keep his side in it.
Austin's late strike gave QPR hope of a dramatic late equaliser, but the home side failed to build further momentum and Arsenal's control of possession ensured no further alarms.
Queens Park Rangers manager Chris Ramsey: "We played very well but you cannot keep being unlucky and sorry that you lost the game. Detail has cost us and I am genuinely sick for the players. I thought they gave everything but at this level it is the detail that matters.
"We can't keep relying on Charlie Austin. He worked tirelessly for the team but we need to start creating opportunities for a few other people. Overall the performance was good but I am sick we could not at least get something out of the game."
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger: "QPR gave everything and we needed to be patient and resilient because in the first 25 minutes they stopped us from playing, but in the second half it was all us.
"We had the chances to score three or four. At 2-1 you become edgy and you never know with Charlie Austin up front. He can score a goal from anywhere, and must have one of the strongest strikes in the league, but overall we controlled the game well."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Green
- 38Furlong
- 15OnuohaSubstituted forHillat 45'minutes
- 4Caulker
- 13YunBooked at 80mins
- 7Phillips
- 20HenryBooked at 32mins
- 30Guimaraes CordeiroSubstituted forKranjcarat 56'minutes
- 23HoilettSubstituted forIslaat 73'minutes
- 9Austin
- 25Zamora
Substitutes
- 6Hill
- 11Wright-Phillips
- 12McCarthy
- 14Isla
- 19Kranjcar
- 24Vargas
- 29Zárate
Arsenal
- 13Ospina
- 39BellerinBooked at 34mins
- 4Mertesacker
- 5GabrielSubstituted forKoscielnyat 37'minutes
- 3Gibbs
- 7RosickySubstituted forRamseyat 87'minutes
- 34Coquelin
- 19Cazorla
- 11ÖzilSubstituted forWelbeckat 90+3'minutes
- 12Giroud
- 17Sánchez
Substitutes
- 6Koscielny
- 14Walcott
- 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
- 16Ramsey
- 21Chambers
- 23Welbeck
- 26Martinez
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
- Attendance:
- 17,977
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away9
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Arsenal 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Mesut Özil.
Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Per Mertesacker (Arsenal).
Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Aaron Ramsey replaces Tomas Rosicky.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Arsenal 2. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matthew Phillips with a cross.
Booking
Yun Suk-Young (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yun Suk-Young (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Mesut Özil (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Mauricio Isla replaces Junior Hoilett.
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Arsenal 2. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kieran Gibbs.
Attempt blocked. Per Mertesacker (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a headed pass.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Robert Green.
Attempt saved. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Attempt missed. Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Arsenal 1. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Attempt saved. Tomas Rosicky (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a headed pass.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Steven Caulker.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Darnell Furlong tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Niko Kranjcar.
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mesut Özil.
Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Niko Kranjcar replaces Sandro.