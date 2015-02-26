Match ends, Fiorentina 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Fiorentina 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (agg 3-1)
-
- From the section Europa League
- Tottenham fail to progress to Europa League last 16
- Spurs' second defeat in last 11 Europa League matches
- Pochettino says his side "must recover fast"
- Fiorentina extend unbeaten run to 11 matches
Tottenham exited the Europa League after an error-strewn 2-0 defeat by Fiorentina gave the Italian side a 3-1 aggregate win.
Mario Gomez raced clear after a second-half mistake by Federico Fazio and slid the ball under Hugo Lloris.
Chelsea loanee Mohamed Salah sealed the win after a blunder by Jan Vertonghen.
Spurs needed to score in Florence, but were unable to make a breakthrough, with striker Roberto Soldado wasting a golden first-half opportunity.
The Spanish striker was played clean through by Erik Lamela's swept pass after Spurs broke quickly from a corner, but he scuffed his attempt to square the ball to Nacer Chadli and keeper Neto gathered.
The result is a blow for Spurs before their biggest game of the season so far - the League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.
|A cosmopolitan affair
|Neither side began with a player from their home country on the pitch - with Fiorentina's Micah Richards the lone Englishman to start the match. Fifteen different nationalities were represented.
With the Wembley showpiece just three days away, manager Mauricio Pochettino opted to rest striker Harry Kane and midfielder Ryan Mason, but selected an otherwise strong line-up as Spurs attempted to claim only their second win in Italy.
His team began well, as they had in the 1-1 draw at White Hart Lane a week ago, and had an early penalty shout turned down when former Manchester City defender Stefan Savic lunged in on Christian Eriksen.
Spurs had the better of the first half and would have led had it not been for Soldado's mistake.
But Fiorentina, unbeaten in their previous 10 matches, were much improved after the break and took the lead after nine minutes of the second half.
Fazio lost possession on the halfway line and Milan Badelj fed Gomez, who held off Fazio and finished coolly.
Spurs were carved open again soon after but Salah hit his shot straight at Lloris.
Salah made no mistake with his next opportunity though, pouncing after Vertonghen inexplicably dithered in the area and poking the ball past Lloris.
Pochettino brought on Kane - who had scored six goals in his five previous games - and the in-form striker almost made an immediate impact, but he was denied a goal after Ben Davies, who squared the ball to him, was correctly flagged offside.
Line-ups
Fiorentina
- 1Murara Neto
- 4Richards
- 15Savic
- 19BasantaSubstituted forRodríguezat 57'minutes
- 28Alonso
- 5BadeljBooked at 36mins
- 7Pizarro
- 14FernándezSubstituted forAquilaniat 25'minutes
- 17Sánchez RodríguezSubstituted forPasqualat 84'minutes
- 33Gomez
- 74SalahBooked at 72mins
Substitutes
- 2Rodríguez
- 10Aquilani
- 23Pasqual
- 24Lezzerini
- 30Babacar
- 40Tomovic
- 72Ilicic
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 6Chiriches
- 21Fazio
- 5VertonghenSubstituted forWalkerat 75'minutes
- 33DaviesBooked at 50mins
- 25Stambouli
- 42BentalebSubstituted forKaneat 63'minutes
- 11Lamela
- 23Eriksen
- 22ChadliSubstituted forTownsendat 63'minutes
- 9Soldado
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 3Rose
- 8Paulinho
- 13Vorm
- 17Townsend
- 18Kane
- 38Mason
- Referee:
- Hüseyin Göçek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fiorentina 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
Offside, Fiorentina. Micah Richards tries a through ball, but Mario Gomez is caught offside.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Marcos Alonso (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andros Townsend with a cross following a set piece situation.
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mario Gomez (Fiorentina).
Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle Walker.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Neto.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Foul by Benjamin Stambouli (Tottenham Hotspur).
Micah Richards (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Manuel Pasqual replaces Joaquín.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
David Pizarro (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
David Pizarro (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Roberto Soldado tries a through ball, but Ben Davies is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Kyle Walker replaces Jan Vertonghen.
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joaquín (Fiorentina).
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Benjamin Stambouli.
Booking
Mohamed Salah (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Fiorentina 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Mohamed Salah (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Vlad Chiriches (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcos Alonso (Fiorentina).
Attempt missed. Milan Badelj (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane replaces Nabil Bentaleb.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Andros Townsend replaces Nacer Chadli.
Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joaquín with a through ball.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Christian Eriksen tries a through ball, but Roberto Soldado is caught offside.
Benjamin Stambouli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alberto Aquilani (Fiorentina).
Offside, Fiorentina. Alberto Aquilani tries a through ball, but Mario Gomez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Fiorentina. Gonzalo Rodríguez replaces José Basanta because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match José Basanta (Fiorentina) because of an injury.