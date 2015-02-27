BBC Sport - League Cup final: Jose Mourinho says 'nothing else matters'
Manager Jose Mourinho says "nothing else matters" to Chelsea other than Sunday's League Cup final against Tottenham at Wembley.
The Portuguese believes a number of teams have followed the Blues after they treated the League Cup as a "real competition" during his first stint in charge.
Mourinho's first trophy in English football was the 2005 League Cup, and he won it again two years later, but Chelsea have not lifted the trophy since.