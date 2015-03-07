Match ends, Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Aston Villa 2-0 West Bromwich Albion
- From the section FA Cup
- Villa into first FA Cup semi-final since 2010
- Semi-finals to be played at Wembley
- Villa enjoy back-to-back wins against Baggies
- Pitch invasion before final whistle - reaction
Aston Villa sealed a place in the FA Cup semi-final and a first trip to Wembley in five years with a second victory inside a week over fierce west Midlands rivals West Brom.
In a game marred by ugly crowd scenes involving both sets of supporters towards the end, Villa secured the win with second-half goals by Fabian Delph and Scott Sinclair.
An already powder-keg atmosphere was ignited when West Brom's Claudio Yacob was harshly sent off for a second yellow card just before Sinclair wrapped up the win with Villa's second.
Some Albion fans ripped out several seats and hurled them on to the pitch while Villa's supporters prematurely invaded the playing surface in a victory celebration before referee Anthony Taylor had sounded the final whistle.
When Taylor did bring the game to its conclusion, thousands of Villa supporters ran on to the pitch, with West Brom substitute Callum McManaman particularly angry about his treatment, getting involved in altercations before he was hustled down the tunnel.
It threatened to overshadow another landmark win for new Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood after the crucial Premier League win over The Baggies in midweek - and they can now contemplate their first trip to Wembley since the FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea in 2010.
Villa were also reduced to 10 men in stoppage time but by then the game was won. The celebrations from the home fans were suitably wild - but the Football Association will surely look at those disturbing scenes towards the end.
West Brom took 45 minutes to get started in Tuesday's league defeat - but they were on the front foot right away and should have taken an early lead when Ideye blazed Craig Gardner's cross over the top at the Holte End with only Shay Given to beat from eight yards.
Ideye saw a more difficult chance, a diving header, saved by the veteran Republic of Ireland keeper while at the other end Villa, without Christian Benteke after he suffered a minor hip injury in training, were struggling to mount any sustained pressure.
The shape of the game changed six minutes after the break when Charles N'Zogbia was allowed too much time and space, to the obvious disgust of Pulis, before setting up Delph to thump a low finish past Boaz Myhill.
Albion's response was instant and should have brought an equaliser when Joleon Lescott produced a miss almost as bad as Ideye's to head a corner wide at the far post.
As West Brom chased the equaliser, spaces inevitably started to appear and Sinclair almost took advantage when he raced clear but pulled an angled finish wide.
Albion's task was made harder by the sending off of Yacob, with referee Taylor seeming to hesitate before stopping play and bringing out the second yellow card - while Sinclair's goal, completed with real composure five minutes from time, simply completed the formalities amid an increasingly toxic atmosphere.
In the dying seconds, the home side were also reduced to 10 men as substitute Jack Grealish received two yellow cards within the last 16 minutes, the last one for simulation.
Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood:
"It's been a good week. The players want to dedicate it to the fans. They think the fans have had some hard times here and everyone at the club realises we are going to need them. We are going to need them every step of the way.
"I thought both sendings off were harsh, I thought the referee had a good game apart from those two huge decisions.
"I have seen Villa Park get going twice now and it is special. It needs to get going a few more times. I'm pleading with our fans - we need you. It isn't always going to be rosy in the garden.
"If we win the FA Cup but get relegated it will be a failure."
West Brom manager Tony Pulis:
"It's really, really disappointing. We have come here twice in a week and Alan Hutton should have been sent off before getting the cross in that led to the winner.
"We have had two poor decisions. When Claudio Yacob was sent off I thought the linesman had seen something but I have spoken to Anthony and he said he's made the decision.
"Yac had three touches before the game was stopped and he was sent off."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 31Given
- 7BacunaBooked at 90mins
- 5Okore
- 6Clark
- 34Lowton
- 8CleverleySubstituted forC Sánchezat 65'minutes
- 15Westwood
- 16Delph
- 28N'ZogbiaBooked at 14minsSubstituted forGrealishat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11AgbonlahorBooked at 60minsSubstituted forGilat 89'minutes
- 9Sinclair
Substitutes
- 1Guzan
- 10Weimann
- 24C Sánchez
- 25Gil
- 26Kinsella
- 39Calder
- 40Grealish
West Brom
- 13Myhill
- 25DawsonBooked at 54mins
- 23McAuley
- 3OlssonSubstituted forMcManamanat 68'minutes
- 6Lescott
- 8GardnerSubstituted forMulumbuat 85'minutes
- 5YacobBooked at 80mins
- 7Morrison
- 11Brunt
- 9Ideye
- 18Berahino
Substitutes
- 1Foster
- 2Wisdom
- 4Baird
- 15Pocognoli
- 19McManaman
- 21Mulumbu
- 29Sessegnon
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 39,592
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0.
Booking
Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Callum McManaman (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Aston Villa).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Dawson.
Offside, Aston Villa. Matthew Lowton tries a through ball, but Carles Gil is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Carles Gil replaces Gabriel Agbonlahor.
Booking
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Callum McManaman (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0. Scott Sinclair (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Youssuf Mulumbu replaces Craig Gardner.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Joleon Lescott (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) because of an injury.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) for a bad foul.
Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ciaran Clark.
Attempt saved. Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Craig Gardner.
Booking
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gabriel Agbonlahor (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish replaces Charles N'Zogbia.
Attempt blocked. Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Agbonlahor.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Craig Dawson.
Attempt missed. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.