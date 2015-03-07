Sheffield United 1-2 Fleetwood Town

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Fleetwood Town 2.
Fleetwood moved to within two points of the League One play-off places with a win at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.
The fifth-placed Blades are now 13 points off Preston in second spot.
Defender Josh Morris opened the scoring for Fleetwood from inside the area before Nick Haughton's long-range strike doubled their lead.
Matt Done pulled a goal back from close range but the visitors held on.
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 24Turner
- 5Brayford
- 6BashamBooked at 34mins
- 19McEveleyBooked at 45mins
- 3HarrisSubstituted forWallaceat 87'minutes
- 18Coutts
- 11BaxterSubstituted forAdamsat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Doyle
- 9Murphy
- 14Done
- 32DaviesSubstituted forMcNultyat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Alcock
- 12McNulty
- 13Willis
- 16Davies
- 22Reed
- 29Adams
- 33Wallace
Fleetwood
- 28MaxwellBooked at 55mins
- 2McLaughlin
- 5Roberts
- 25JordanSubstituted forPondat 11'minutes
- 15Chicksen
- 7Evans
- 4MurdochBooked at 61mins
- 8Schumacher
- 27HaughtonSubstituted forDobbieat 77'minutes
- 12MorrisBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCraineyat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Proctor
Substitutes
- 6Pond
- 9Dobbie
- 23Ball
- 29McAlinden
- 30Hunter
- 33Crainey
- 38Springthorpe
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 18,668
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home18
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Fleetwood Town 2.
Booking
Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Che Adams (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Che Adams (Sheffield United).
Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Attempt missed. Matt Done (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Che Adams (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Stephen Dobbie (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Done (Sheffield United).
(Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Steven Schumacher.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Kieran Wallace replaces Robert Harris.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Stephen Crainey replaces Josh Morris.
Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
John Brayford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Steve Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Stephen Dobbie replaces Nick Haughton.
Foul by Steve Davies (Sheffield United).
Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.
Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town).
Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).
Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Che Adams replaces Jose Baxter.
Attempt saved. Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Pond.
Attempt saved. Steve Davies (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Booking
Stewart Murdoch (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.