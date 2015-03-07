League One
Sheff Utd1Fleetwood2

Sheffield United 1-2 Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood moved to within two points of the League One play-off places with a win at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

The fifth-placed Blades are now 13 points off Preston in second spot.

Defender Josh Morris opened the scoring for Fleetwood from inside the area before Nick Haughton's long-range strike doubled their lead.

Matt Done pulled a goal back from close range but the visitors held on.

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

  • 24Turner
  • 5Brayford
  • 6BashamBooked at 34mins
  • 19McEveleyBooked at 45mins
  • 3HarrisSubstituted forWallaceat 87'minutes
  • 18Coutts
  • 11BaxterSubstituted forAdamsat 69'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Doyle
  • 9Murphy
  • 14Done
  • 32DaviesSubstituted forMcNultyat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Alcock
  • 12McNulty
  • 13Willis
  • 16Davies
  • 22Reed
  • 29Adams
  • 33Wallace

Fleetwood

  • 28MaxwellBooked at 55mins
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 5Roberts
  • 25JordanSubstituted forPondat 11'minutes
  • 15Chicksen
  • 7Evans
  • 4MurdochBooked at 61mins
  • 8Schumacher
  • 27HaughtonSubstituted forDobbieat 77'minutes
  • 12MorrisBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCraineyat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 19Proctor

Substitutes

  • 6Pond
  • 9Dobbie
  • 23Ball
  • 29McAlinden
  • 30Hunter
  • 33Crainey
  • 38Springthorpe
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
18,668

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home18
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Sheffield United 1, Fleetwood Town 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Fleetwood Town 2.

Booking

Stephen Crainey (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Che Adams (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Che Adams (Sheffield United).

Steven Schumacher (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.

Attempt missed. Matt Done (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Che Adams (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gareth Evans (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Stephen Dobbie (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Done (Sheffield United).

(Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Steven Schumacher.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Kieran Wallace replaces Robert Harris.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Stephen Crainey replaces Josh Morris.

Attempt missed. Marc McNulty (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

John Brayford (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Marc McNulty replaces Steve Davies.

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Stephen Dobbie replaces Nick Haughton.

Foul by Steve Davies (Sheffield United).

Nathan Pond (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Che Adams (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).

Josh Morris (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jay McEveley (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Chris Maxwell.

Attempt saved. Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Proctor (Fleetwood Town).

Foul by Michael Doyle (Sheffield United).

Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield United. Che Adams replaces Jose Baxter.

Attempt saved. Nick Haughton (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Nathan Pond.

Attempt saved. Steve Davies (Sheffield United) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.

Booking

Stewart Murdoch (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City35237567323576
2Preston34199655302566
3Swindon35197962382464
4MK Dons35188968373162
5Sheff Utd34158114841753
6Doncaster351311114443150
7Barnsley35155154748-150
8Peterborough35155154344-150
9Chesterfield34139124945448
10Bradford33139114238448
11Port Vale35146154548-348
12Fleetwood35139133639-348
13Rochdale331451458441447
14Gillingham351210135051-146
15Oldham341210124350-746
16Walsall351111133439-544
17Scunthorpe34119144652-642
18Crewe35126173459-2542
19Notts County34118153443-941
20Coventry34812143648-1236
21Leyton Orient3498174452-835
22Colchester3597194058-1834
23Crawley35810173660-2434
24Yeovil3589182850-2233
View full League One table

Top Stories

Related to this story