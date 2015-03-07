Sheffield United 1-2 Fleetwood Town

From the section

Fleetwood moved to within two points of the League One play-off places with a win at fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United.

The fifth-placed Blades are now 13 points off Preston in second spot.

Defender Josh Morris opened the scoring for Fleetwood from inside the area before Nick Haughton's long-range strike doubled their lead.

Matt Done pulled a goal back from close range but the visitors held on.