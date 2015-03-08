Match ends, Hibernian 4, Berwick Rangers 0.
Hibernian 4-0 Berwick Rangers
Two goals in two minutes sent Hibernian on their way to a comfortable Scottish Cup victory over Berwick Rangers and a place in the semi-final draw.
The League Two strugglers were looking comfortable until striker Jason Cummings finished off Lewis Stevenson's 26th-minute defence-splitting pass.
Left-back Stevenson slotted in the second moments later.
Berwick battled bravely to stay in touch until Sam Stanton's 66th-minute finish. Liam Fontaine added a fourth.
The two sides had gone into the game with contrasting ambitions - Hibs of lifting the Scottish Cup for the first time in 113 years and Berwick simply of reaching their first ever semi-final.
Odds were stacked heavily in favour of the side sitting second in the Scottish Championship and unbeaten in 12 games emerging with their dream intact as they sought their fifth straight victory.
In contrast, Berwick had suffered three straight defeats since beating Lowland League outfit Spartans, lie second bottom of League Two and had never scored against Hibs in seven previous meetings.
Yet Colin Cameron's side started confidently and squandered the best of the early chances, with former Hibs midfielder David Gold heading nervously wide when found at the back post by a Paul Willis cross.
Thoughts started to turn to the last Scottish Cup meeting between the sides, 35 years ago to the day, when Berwick held the Edinburgh side to a 0-0 draw before losing by a single goal in the replay at Easter Road.
However, within two minutes, it was a repeat of the 5-0 thumping Berwick suffered in their last meeting, in the League Cup in August 2011, that seemed more likely.
Stevenson played a delightful ball down the left wing to find Cummings racing behind a static defence and the striker's half-hit side-foot slipped under advancing goalkeeper Billy Bald.
Almost straight from the re-start, Stevenson turned from provider to scorer as he charged to the edge of the Berwick penalty area and played a neat one-two with Dominique Malonga before steering the ball into the far corner.
A Fraser Fyvie shot flashed over the Berwick crossbar, but Berwick stemmed the tide flowing towards their own goal and former Hibs midfielder Lee Currie delivered a warning to Hibs with a shot across goalkeeper Mark Oxley.
The Wee Rangers were still in the game until a Malonga shot blocked by Bald fell for substitute Stanton to slot home with the midfielder's first touch of the game after 66 minutes.
Defender Fontaine rose to put the gloss on Hibs' display with a powerful header eight minutes from time.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Oxley
- 2Gray
- 5Fontaine
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 8Robertson
- 20AllanSubstituted forStantonat 64'minutes
- 23McGeouchSubstituted forCraigat 74'minutes
- 22Fyvie
- 35Cummings
- 24MalongaSubstituted forDja Djedjeat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Forster
- 10Craig
- 11Stanton
- 19Handling
- 29Dja Djedje
- 30Cerny
- 39Martin
Berwick
- 1Bald
- 2Jacobs
- 5Young
- 6Fairbairn
- 3Drummond
- 7GraySubstituted forLaveryat 64'minutes
- 8CurrieBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMaxwellat 74'minutes
- 4Notman
- 11Willis
- 9RussellSubstituted forHendersonat 86'minutes
- 10Gold
Substitutes
- 12Lavery
- 14Dargo
- 15Maxwell
- 16Miller
- 17Bauld
- 18Henderson
- 20Andrews
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 11,259
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home12
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Berwick Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Franck Dja Djedje (Hibernian) with an attempt from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Blair Henderson replaces Andrew Russell.
Attempt missed. Liam Craig (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Liam Craig (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kerr Young (Berwick Rangers).
Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 4, Berwick Rangers 0. Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Stanton with a cross.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by William Bald.
Attempt saved. Liam Craig (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Franck Dja Djedje replaces Dominique Malonga.
Attempt missed. David Gold (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Paul Hanlon.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Fraser Fyvie.
Attempt saved. Liam Craig (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Liam Craig replaces Dylan McGeouch.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Scott Maxwell replaces Lee Currie.
Liam Fontaine (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Devon Jacobs (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by William Bald.
Attempt saved. Jason Cummings (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Dominique Malonga (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerr Young (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Samuel Stanton (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Devon Jacobs.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jonathon Fairbairn.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross Drummond.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 3, Berwick Rangers 0. Samuel Stanton (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dominique Malonga (Hibernian) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Samuel Stanton replaces Scott Allan.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Darren Lavery replaces Ross Gray.
Booking
Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Currie (Berwick Rangers).
Fraser Fyvie (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerr Young (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lee Currie.
David Gray (Hibernian) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box.