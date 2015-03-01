BBC Sport - Liverpool 2-1 Man City: 'Incredible' Reds delight Rodgers
Liverpool manager Brendon Rodgers describes his side as "incredible" in their 2-1 Premier League win against Manchester City at Anfield.
Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho's "outstanding strikes" gave the Reds a home win over the champions, despite Edin Dzeko's first-half goal.
Liverpool have claimed 26 points from the last possible 30 to move up to fifth in the table.