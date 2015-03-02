Christophe Berra: Ipswich Town need to 'avoid greediness'

Christophe Berra has scored four times in 36 games for Ipswich Town this season

Defender Christophe Berra says Ipswich Town need to be cautious about getting too "greedy" as they chase promotion to the Premier League.

Ipswich slipped to sixth in the table following Sunday's 2-0 defeat against local rivals Norwich at Carrow Road.

However, they remain just three points adrift of the automatic promotion places with 12 games remaining.

"We can't be greedy, we have got to keep ourselves grounded," Berra, 30, told BBC Radio Suffolk.

Championship: Race for promotion Played GD Points 1 Derby County 34 31 65 2 Middlesbrough 34 26 63 3 Norwich 34 29 62 4 Watford 34 27 62 5 Bournemouth 34 30 60 6 Ipswich 34 18 60 7 Brentford 34 9 58 8 Wolves 34 7 57

"At the start of the season if you could look at the table and see us in this position, I'm sure the fans would have taken an arm off for it.

"We just have to go into every game with the mentality to win it.

"There are 12 games to go and we're still in great position."

The former Hearts and Wolves man said results at the weekend, which saw both leaders Derby County and second-placed Middlesbrough falter with losses, illustrated just how turbulent the remainder of the season could be for all promotion hopefuls.

"There is going to be so many ups and downs for teams in that top 10 that are vying for the play-offs and automatic promotion places," added Berra.

"It's going to be a big two months with a lot to play for."