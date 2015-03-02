Motherwell: Takeover needed in relegation battle, says McCall

Motherwell majority shareholder Les Hutchison shares a joke with vice-chairman Derek Weir (left)

Former Motherwell manager Stuart McCall believes the takeover by Les Hutchison was needed to improve the club's chances of avoiding relegation.

The retired local businessman took charge in December.

Although Well presently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership, McCall said: "I am hopeful that Motherwell will get out the bottom two.

"I think Les Hutchison, the new owner coming in, has been huge for the club. I think it needed it."

Since McCall stood down in November after a poor start to the season, Hutchison's investment has allowed successor Ian Baraclough to add the likes of former Celtic players Stephen Pearson and Scott McDonald to the Fir Park squad.

Motherwell only ended a run of eight games without a victory on Saturday, when they overcame Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-1.

Stuart McCall is backing Stephen Pearson to help Ian Baraclough's side avoid relegation

But McCall said: "I think, when I left in November, we had two lads - Mark O'Brien and Henrik Ojamaa on loan until the January transfer window - and those two would have both been going.

"But, since Les has come in, they managed to keep O'Brien and they have brought in six or seven new faces.

"The likes of Pearson and McDonald will be huge signings for them."

McCall, who said he had no inkling about Hutchison's interest in the club when he resigned, predicted a tense finish at the bottom.

"Listening to the results coming through on Saturday, at one stage it looked great for Motherwell," he said.

"Then, within five minutes, Ross County had scored to go 1-0 up, St Mirren had scored and Inverness equalised.

"So from looking like they were getting out of the bottom two, they were plunged right back to the bottom."

Motherwell remain below the Buddies and County on goal difference, with Partick Thistle seven points ahead.

"But I think it was a massive win for them, for Motherwell," added McCall.

Scottish Premiership relegation battle P W D L GD Pts 9 Partick Thistle 27 7 7 13 0 28 10 Ross County 27 5 6 16 -24 21 11 St Mirren 28 6 3 19 -24 21 12 Motherwell 27 6 3 18 -31 21

"It was a big win for the other two as well - Ross County have won three on the bounce, St Mirren got their first home victory and Partick Thistle, who could have been drawn closer to the bottom, got a terrific win at Dundee United.

"So, for all four clubs to win, it will have been exactly the same in each dressing-room.

"They would have all gone in straight away and asked how did they do and then that elation of winning would have been deflated a little bit.

"It's all to play for and it's exciting for the league, although it's certainly not exciting if you are down there."