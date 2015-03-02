Kidderminster Harriers hope to resolve financial 'issues'

Kidderminster are ninth in the Conference table

Cash-strapped Kidderminster Harriers hope to bring a rapid end to "issues" which have caused staff at the promotion-chasing Conference club to have not been fully paid.

In the wake of Hereford United's fall, Harriers are not the only Conference side to admit to cash flow problems.

"It's true. There are a few issues," Harriers director Gino Ruffinato told BBC Hereford & Worcester.

"But hopefully they will be resolved over the next week or so."

Ahead of the club's shareholders' annual general meeting at Aggborough on Monday, he hinted at potential new investors.

"We have a couple of people in mind," said Ruffinato. "Hopefully, that will come to fruition."

Harriers find their level in the Conference Kidderminster Harriers are in their 10th season since returning to the Conference following five years in the Football League. After finishing 15th, 10th and 13th in their first three seasons back in the non-league top flight, they have since finished sixth, 13th, sixth, sixth, second and seventh - and currently stand ninth. They have struggled for money throughout that period, and were within hours of going into administration in 2010.

Despite last season's two big financial windfalls generated by a run to the fourth round of the FA Cup and the six-figure sale of young striker Joe Lolley to Huddersfield Town, there have been concerns over Harriers' finances since chairman Mark Serrell resigned just over a year ago.

Over the past 12 months, many of the Harriers team that came close to winning promotion back to the Football League under Steve Burr and Gary Whild just two years ago have left Aggborough.

The autumn departures of Nathan Blissett (Bristol Rovers) and Chey Dunkley (Oxford United) followed moves last summer for Micky Demetriou (Shrewsbury Town) and Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town), who both stepped up a level to the Football League.

Michael Gash's early New Year exit to join Barnet was then followed by the departure of former captain Kyle Storer to Wrexham and winger Marvin Johnson to Motherwell.

Joe Lolley's departure was the second six-figure sale in a year following Jamille Matt's club-record exit to Fleetwood, which surpassed the £200,000 West Bromwich Albion paid for Lee Hughes in 1997

When Whild, now Harriers' boss, was allowed to rebuild during the January transfer window by bringing in Lee Hughes from Forest Green, Danny Wright from Gateshead and Dominic Knowles on loan from Burton Albion, it was assumed that there were sufficient funds to strengthen for their play-off push.

But an untimely run of just one goal in a winless five-game run has seen them slip 10 points adrift of the play-off places, with only 10 games left.

The club's board say that falling gates at Aggborough, where they have not won in six games since 20 December, is a contributory factor to the cash flow problem.

"Money is always tight at clubs our size," added Ruffinato. "When you're chasing promotion, you do try to stretch yourselves, and you hope you get the support to go with it.

"Had we won more games, we'd have got a few more in the crowd and there would not be an issue at all.

"You either put the money in, you play well and get bigger crowds or you sell somebody."