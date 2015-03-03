Rio 2016: Welsh FA president 'livid' over Team GB plans

Media playback is not supported on this device FAW chief worried over threat to Wales

Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Trefor Lloyd Hughes is "livid" with the Football Association's plans to enter men's and women's Great Britain teams for the 2016 Olympics.

GB teams played at London 2012 but the FA had said that it would be a one-off.

The FA has now written to its counterparts in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales to ask them if they want to take part in Rio de Janeiro.

"I am absolutely gutted with the English FA," Hughes said.

"If they want to work with us they have to be more open with us and they don't seem to be keeping to agreements. I'm livid about it."

The FAW, along with the Scottish FA and Irish FA, refused to give their official backing to Team GB in 2012.

They feared a Great Britain squad could set a precedent that affected their individual memberships of Fifa and the International Football Association Board.

Despite the FAW's opposition five Welsh players - Ryan Giggs, Craig Bellamy, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen and Neil Taylor - were named in the men's squad, with Gareth Bale ruled out of the competition through injury having been expected to take part.

Team GB football team at Rio 2016? Both GB teams would have to qualify and football's world governing body Fifa would also have to sanction the move The results of the England men's and women's teams are taken into account when it comes to Team GB qualification as the English FA is the national governing body on the British Olympic Association England would need to finish in the top four at this summer's European Under-21 Championship for the men to qualify For the women, England would need to be one of the top three European teams at the World Cup in Canada, also being held this summer

Although Hughes is unhappy, he does not think the Welsh FA can block the FA's move.

"As far as the Olympics is concerned, it was not long ago that they said London 2012 was just a one-off," he added.

"Now it appears they have decided on their own to enter a team without discussing it with us.

"I don't think we will be able to block it, but why has Seb Coe and the British Olympic Association gone to England? The BOA should be more open and transparent.

Highlights: Great Britain 3-1 UAE

"It's supposed to be the British Olympic Association, not the English Olympic Association."

The GB men's side, coached by Stuart Pearce, lost on penalties to South Korea in the quarter-finals in 2012.

The women's team also lost at the quarter-final stage, to Canada, but a crowd of 70,584 - a record for a women's game in Britain - saw GB beat group rivals Brazil 1-0 at Wembley.

Hughes is competing against English FA nominee David Gill, the ex-Manchester United chief executive, for the Fifa vice-presidency reserved for the four British associations.

He has accused the FA of reneging on a written agreement that would see Wales take over the British Fifa vice-presidency in May.

The FA claims the agreement no longer applies because under Fifa reforms the position is elected by Uefa rather than just the four home nations.

But Hughes said: "England seem to want to run everything and take over the whole game.

"But we will not let that happen - the dragon on Wales has still got flame coming out of his mouth. We are not going to be bullied."