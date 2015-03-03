Last updated on .From the section Football

Dartford are 23rd in the Conference table

Plymouth defender Jamie Richards has extended his loan with Conference side Dartford until the end of the season.

Richards joined the Darts on an initial one-month deal in January, and has started all three of their league fixtures since then.

The 20-year-old has made two substitute appearances for Plymouth, but none for the League Two side this season.

Relegation-threatened Dartford have not lost a game with Richards in the squad, winning once and drawing twice.