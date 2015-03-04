Dave Robertson: Peterborough caretaker wants owner 'headache'

Dave Robertson followed up the win against Bradford City by beating Nigel Clough's Sheffield United

Peterborough United caretaker boss Dave Robertson hopes he is giving chairman Darragh MacAnthony a dilemma over whether to give him the job full-time.

Robertson has won both of his games in charge since Darren Ferguson left his role as manager of the League One club.

And this week he will meet MacAnthony, who is set to fly into the country.

"I might have to meet him at Heathrow with some paracetamol - I'm giving him that much of a headache," Robertson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I'm relishing the job, I'm enjoying working with the players and the players are enjoying working with me.

"The fans are buying into it. If you're getting results, everyone at the club will have that feel-good factor."

Posh struck twice in the final two minutes to complete a comeback win at Sheffield United on Tuesday and move within two points of the League One play-offs.

"They are special moments when you get that last-minute winner," said Robertson. "The players need to enjoy that feeling and they need to remember it moving forwards."