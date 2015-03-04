BBC Sport - QPR 1-2 Arsenal: Gunners made to 'sweat' for victory - Wenger

QPR made Arsenal sweat - Wenger

Arsene Wenger says Queens Park Rangers made his side "sweat" after Arsenal survived late pressure to secure a 2-1 victory at Loftus Road.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the second half when he poked home from Kieran Gibbs's blocked shot, before Alexis Sanchez doubled Arsenal's lead with a superb solo effort.

Charlie Austin scored for the hosts eight minutes from time, but Arsenal held on to record consecutive away wins for the first time in the Premier League this season.

