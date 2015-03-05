Southport loan defender Tom Davies from Fleetwood Town

Paul Carden's Southport have won just nine of their 35 games in the Conference so far this season

Southport have signed 22-year-old centre-back Tom Davies on loan from Fleetwood to aid their fight against relegation from the Conference.

Davies is familiar with the Conference having made nine appearances on loan at Alfreton, as well as a brief spell with Lincoln City this season.

He will provide competition for places and cover in central defence.

Paul Carden's side are 19th having lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with Saturday's win over Halifax.