Winger Dom Thomas signs new Motherwell deal

Motherwell say their fans are excited by Dom Thomas's direct style

Dom Thomas has signed a new three-and-a-half year contract with Motherwell, having broken into the first-team squad after impressing with the Under-20s.

The 19-year-old winger came through the Fir Park Elite Academy and made his Well debut off the bench in a 1-0 win away to St Mirren in December.

"He has the potential to be an excellent footballer," manager Ian Baraclough told the Motherwell website.

"He's young but his raw talent and enthusiasm for the game is infectious."

And the Fir Park boss added: "It's front and centre of our strategy to not only recruit tangible assets from elsewhere, but to produce them through the Academy and ensure we get proper value from them both when they wear our colours, but when we trade them on.

"I look forward to working with Dom and others over the coming weeks, months and years."