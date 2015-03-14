Bournemouth 4-0 Blackpool

Brett Pitman scored his first hat-trick since a treble against Crewe in January 2013

Brett Pitman's first-half hat-trick sealed Bournemouth's return to the top of the Championship with victory against bottom side Blackpool.

The win, the Cherries' third in a row, was never in doubt from the moment Pitman buried a shot beyond goalkeeper Elliot Parish after a solo run.

Pitman cutely headed in a second and then drilled a third as Blackpool crumbled before half-time.

Callum Wilson's spot-kick sealed the Seasiders fate after the break.

Middlesbrough's 4-1 demolition of Ipswich in the early kick-off deposed the home side from the top, but it was merely a temporary dip as the Cherries roared back to the summit in a one-sided display.

Goals galore for Bournemouth Bournemouth have now scored 10 goals in their two games against Blackpool this season, having won 6-1 at Bloomfield Road in December. The Cherries have now scored 78 goals in the Championship this season, the most of all clubs in 2014-15. Brett Pitman has scored five goals in his past two games, taking his tally to 13 for the season and his second goal was his 100th in Bournemouth colours.

Pitman was a prominent figure throughout and might have added to his treble had referee Chris Sarginson awarded a penalty when he went down in the box in the opening period.

Blackpool came into the match on a run of four straight defeats and were always on the back foot, even before Pitman sauntered forward and slotted the ball past keeper Parish for the opener.

Parish was wrong-footed by Pitman's clever header, his 100th Cherries goal, and the ex-Bristol City keeper could have done better with the third when the Jersey-born striker's shot went in for the matchball.

There was no change in momentum for the second half, with Wilson stepping up for his 19th goal of the season from the spot after Marc Pugh's run was ended by a foul inside the box.

That was enough to cap the three points for Bournemouth, who coasted through the remainder of the match and Blackpool's fate was summed up when Grant Hall smashed the ball over the bar late on to extend their winless away run to 21 games.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:

"The unselfishness he [Pitman] showed in letting Callum take the penalty was great to see.

"The designated penalty-taker was Brett but Callum showed a real desire to take it.

"Brett more than played his part with the goals and was considerate enough to let him take it.

"I knew Brett in the youth team as a young lad and he has always had a knack of scoring goals.

"He has never lost that ability but he has added a lot to his game and he has more than just goals."

Blackpool manager Lee Clark:

"I said earlier in the season that I think they are the best team in the division. They possess quality all over the pitch.

"I hope Eddie, his team and staff become successful because they will become a real credit to the Premier League next season.

"We came here to try and be positive which is why I set up with a 4-4-2. We did not show enough belief or the characteristics to win a football match.

"It is still mathematically possible but we are going to have to obliterate the league if we are to stay up.

"I am drained of these results and performances to be honest with you with what I have walked into."