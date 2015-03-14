League Two
Portsmouth2Luton0

Portsmouth 2-0 Luton Town

Portsmouth ended their three-match winless run to dent Luton Town's League Two promotion hopes.

Matt Tubbs gave Pompey an early lead with a superb flick from a ball into the box by Jed Wallace, who then crossed for Ryan Taylor to make it 2-0.

Luke Wilkinson had a header cleared off the Pompey line for Luton late on, but the Hatters drew a blank.

John Still's side dropped a place to sixth, seven points off the top three, while Portsmouth moved up one to 13th.

Pompey had defender Danny East making his first appearance of the season following his two-month loan at Aldershot.

Portsmouth manager Andy Awford told BBC Radio Solent:

Awford on Portsmouth v Luton

"It's a real good win for us and we're delighted with the three points.

"The atmosphere was electric. The supporters were unbelievable and we responded to it.

"I said to Danny East as he came off it was nice to see him out there.

"The loan spell definitely worked at Aldershot. It got him match fit and it was good to see him out there."

Luton Town manager John Still told BBC Three Counties Radio:

Still on Portsmouth v Luton

"The team played well. It's the best we played for a while now. I actually felt like we dominated large parts of that came and played more like we're accustomed too.

"The performance deserved the applause. We've had a bad run of games, had some players out of form, but a lot more players on form and we've been a lot more positive with our approach.

"Our away form has been shocking. It has not been good. So it can only go one way can't it?

"We shouldn't have conceded that goal, but when somebody smashes it in from 35 yards, you have to put your hands up and say there's nothing we can do about it."

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1Jones
  • 5Devera
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forWebsterat 71'minutes
  • 3WhatmoughBooked at 18mins
  • 7BarchamSubstituted forEastat 78'minutes
  • 21Dunne
  • 8Wallace
  • 29Hollands
  • 34ButlerBooked at 67mins
  • 14Tubbs
  • 9TaylorSubstituted forWestcarrat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Webster
  • 4East
  • 19Fogden
  • 20Westcarr
  • 25Atangana
  • 31Bass
  • 36Chaplin

Luton

  • 16Justham
  • 22Harriman
  • 5McNultySubstituted forFranksat 45'minutes
  • 30WilkinsonBooked at 8mins
  • 11Howells
  • 7Lawless
  • 50McGeehan
  • 21Guttridge
  • 8Drury
  • 20WhalleySubstituted forOduwaat 64'minutes
  • 13CullenBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBensonat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Franks
  • 9Benson
  • 23Robinson
  • 25Stockley
  • 31Oduwa
  • 38Lee
  • 41King
Referee:
Darren Drysdale
Attendance:
17,149

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamLuton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away10
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 2, Luton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Luton Town 0.

Attempt missed. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Danny Hollands.

Attempt blocked. Luke Wilkinson (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by James Dunne.

Hand ball by Matt Tubbs (Portsmouth).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Craig Westcarr replaces Ryan Taylor.

Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Fraser Franks (Luton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Danny East replaces Andy Barcham.

Attempt saved. Fraser Franks (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Dan Butler.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Paul Benson replaces Mark Cullen.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Adam Webster replaces Paul Robinson because of an injury.

Paul Robinson (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark Cullen (Luton Town).

Foul by Joe Devera (Portsmouth).

Alex Lawless (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Dan Butler (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

Nathan Oduwa (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dan Butler (Portsmouth).

Foul by James Dunne (Portsmouth).

Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Nathan Oduwa replaces Shaun Whalley.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, Luton Town 0. Ryan Taylor (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matt Tubbs.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Fraser Franks.

Jed Wallace (Portsmouth) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.

Attempt blocked. Luke Guttridge (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Danny Hollands (Portsmouth).

Andy Drury (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andy Barcham (Portsmouth).

Jake Howells (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Luke Guttridge (Luton Town).

Attempt blocked. Andy Drury (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Luton Town. Conceded by Dan Butler.

Second Half

Second Half begins Portsmouth 1, Luton Town 0.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Fraser Franks replaces Steve McNulty because of an injury.

Half Time

First Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Luton Town 0.

Attempt saved. Cameron McGeehan (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Top Stories

