Match ends, Arsenal 3, West Ham United 0.
Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United
- Arsenal earn seventh win in last eight games
- Gunners a point behind second-placed Man City
- West Ham have one win in 12 league games
- Allardyce yet to win at Arsenal in 11 games
Arsenal warmed up for their crucial Champions League second-leg tie at Monaco on Tuesday with a 10th successive win over West Ham.
The Gunners dominated the first half before Olivier Giroud smashed in an angled drive just before half-time.
Kevin Nolan and Matt Jarvis came close to scoring for the Hammers.
But late strikes from Aaron Ramsey and Mathieu Flamini earned a win which puts Arsenal a point behind second-placed Manchester City.
City's 1-0 defeat by Burnley came after a convincing performance from Arsene Wenger's side, who will be aiming to overturn a 3-1 deficit in France next week.
An identical scoreline would see them progress but as unlikely as that might be, the Frenchman will be pleased his side came through the game unscathed and finally found their range after wasting a number of chances.
Until the strikes from Ramsey and Flamini, West Ham looked like they might build up a period of sustained pressure, but the introduction of Santi Cazorla helped earn Arsenal a seventh win in their last eight games.
Conjuring up a number of flowing moves from the start, the Gunners should have gone into the break more than one goal ahead. They only held a slender lead thanks to several saves from West Ham goalkeeper Adrian.
The opportunities arrived as early as the fifth minute when the Gunners had a strong penalty appeal waved away by referee Chris Foy after James Collins bundled over Arsenal forward Theo Walcott.
Walcott, in for injured winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, showed some rustiness when presented with further opportunities in what was only his third Premier League start of the season.
Other Arsenal players, such as Alexis Sanchez and Ramsey, found Adrian an unbreachable force.
The home crowd began to grow frustrated but they went into the break lifted by Giroud's goal as the French striker finished another neat interchange by crashing his shot in off the far post. It was his sixth goal in seven games.
With Diafro Sakho a lone threat up front, Hammers boss Sam Allardyce screamed at his players to get further forward in the second half.
It seemed to have an effect as West Ham grew in influence and Jarvis went close, but he could not keep his shot down from a corner.
Giroud played his part in the second goal as he set up Ramsey following a throw-in, with Flamini adding the gloss from close-range with his first touch.
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, West Ham United 0.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Adrián.
Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a cross.
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).
James Collins (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United).
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 3, West Ham United 0. Mathieu Flamini (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mathieu Flamini replaces Mesut Özil.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Nenê replaces Mark Noble.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).
Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.
Booking
Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diafra Sakho (West Ham United).
Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).
Joey O'Brien (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Morgan Amalfitano replaces Matthew Jarvis.
Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.
Offside, Arsenal. Santiago Cazorla tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Santiago Cazorla replaces Theo Walcott.
Foul by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal).
Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Walcott with a headed pass.
Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alexandre Song (West Ham United).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.
Foul by Theo Walcott (Arsenal).
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.
Foul by Theo Walcott (Arsenal).
Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Calum Chambers (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.