Premier League
Arsenal3West Ham0

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham United

By Alistair Magowan

BBC Sport

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud scored his fifth goal in five games against West Ham
  • Arsenal earn seventh win in last eight games
  • Gunners a point behind second-placed Man City
  • West Ham have one win in 12 league games
  • Allardyce yet to win at Arsenal in 11 games

Arsenal warmed up for their crucial Champions League second-leg tie at Monaco on Tuesday with a 10th successive win over West Ham.

The Gunners dominated the first half before Olivier Giroud smashed in an angled drive just before half-time.

Kevin Nolan and Matt Jarvis came close to scoring for the Hammers.

But late strikes from Aaron Ramsey and Mathieu Flamini earned a win which puts Arsenal a point behind second-placed Manchester City.

Important and convincing win - Wenger

City's 1-0 defeat by Burnley came after a convincing performance from Arsene Wenger's side, who will be aiming to overturn a 3-1 deficit in France next week.

An identical scoreline would see them progress but as unlikely as that might be, the Frenchman will be pleased his side came through the game unscathed and finally found their range after wasting a number of chances.

Until the strikes from Ramsey and Flamini, West Ham looked like they might build up a period of sustained pressure, but the introduction of Santi Cazorla helped earn Arsenal a seventh win in their last eight games.

Referee Chris Foy was replaced during the game by Anthony Taylor after a calf injury
Conjuring up a number of flowing moves from the start, the Gunners should have gone into the break more than one goal ahead. They only held a slender lead thanks to several saves from West Ham goalkeeper Adrian.

The opportunities arrived as early as the fifth minute when the Gunners had a strong penalty appeal waved away by referee Chris Foy after James Collins bundled over Arsenal forward Theo Walcott.

Arsenal 3-0 West Ham Utd: We were outclassed - Neil McDonald v2

Walcott, in for injured winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, showed some rustiness when presented with further opportunities in what was only his third Premier League start of the season.

Other Arsenal players, such as Alexis Sanchez and Ramsey, found Adrian an unbreachable force.

The home crowd began to grow frustrated but they went into the break lifted by Giroud's goal as the French striker finished another neat interchange by crashing his shot in off the far post. It was his sixth goal in seven games.

With Diafro Sakho a lone threat up front, Hammers boss Sam Allardyce screamed at his players to get further forward in the second half.

It seemed to have an effect as West Ham grew in influence and Jarvis went close, but he could not keep his shot down from a corner.

Giroud played his part in the second goal as he set up Ramsey following a throw-in, with Flamini adding the gloss from close-range with his first touch.

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud is enjoying a superb run of form in front of goal
It was a frustrating afternoon for Sam Allardyce, who extended his winless run at Arsenal to 11 games
Mathieu Flamini came onto score with his first touch
Mathieu Flamini came on to score with his first touch, his first goal for nearly a year

Line-ups

Arsenal

  • 13Ospina
  • 21Chambers
  • 4Mertesacker
  • 6Koscielny
  • 18Monreal
  • 16Ramsey
  • 34Coquelin
  • 14WalcottSubstituted forCazorlaat 72'minutes
  • 11ÖzilSubstituted forFlaminiat 83'minutes
  • 17SánchezBooked at 36minsSubstituted forWelbeckat 65'minutes
  • 12Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Szczesny
  • 3Gibbs
  • 19Cazorla
  • 20Flamini
  • 23Welbeck
  • 38Akpom
  • 39Bellerin

West Ham

  • 13Adrián
  • 17O'Brien
  • 19Collins
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 3Cresswell
  • 16NobleSubstituted forde Carvalhoat 82'minutes
  • 30Song
  • 11Downing
  • 4Nolan
  • 7JarvisSubstituted forAmalfitanoat 75'minutes
  • 15SakhoBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 12de Carvalho
  • 20Demel
  • 21Amalfitano
  • 22Jääskeläinen
  • 23Poyet
  • 39Cullen
  • 40Onariase
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
60,002

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home19
Away7
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Arsenal 3, West Ham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arsenal 3, West Ham United 0.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Adrián.

Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud with a cross.

Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (Arsenal).

James Collins (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Francis Coquelin (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United).

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal 3, West Ham United 0. Mathieu Flamini (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Mathieu Flamini replaces Mesut Özil.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Nenê replaces Mark Noble.

Goal!

Goal! Arsenal 2, West Ham United 0. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Olivier Giroud.

Foul by Nacho Monreal (Arsenal).

Morgan Amalfitano (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Cazorla.

Booking

Diafra Sakho (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Diafra Sakho (West Ham United).

Foul by Santiago Cazorla (Arsenal).

Joey O'Brien (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, West Ham United. Morgan Amalfitano replaces Matthew Jarvis.

Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mesut Özil with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Cheikhou Kouyaté.

Offside, Arsenal. Santiago Cazorla tries a through ball, but Nacho Monreal is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Santiago Cazorla replaces Theo Walcott.

Foul by Laurent Koscielny (Arsenal).

Mark Noble (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Theo Walcott with a headed pass.

Mesut Özil (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alexandre Song (West Ham United).

Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Laurent Koscielny.

Foul by Theo Walcott (Arsenal).

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Arsenal. Danny Welbeck replaces Alexis Sánchez.

Offside, Arsenal. Olivier Giroud tries a through ball, but Mesut Özil is caught offside.

Foul by Theo Walcott (Arsenal).

Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Calum Chambers (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea27196257223563
2Man City29177559283158
3Arsenal29176656302657
4Man Utd28158547262153
5Liverpool28156742301251
6Tottenham2815584639750
7Southampton28154939201949
8Stoke29126113335-242
9Swansea28117103337-440
10West Ham29109103937239
11Newcastle2898113243-1135
12Crystal Palace2989123440-633
13West Brom2989122736-933
14Everton28610123341-828
15Hull29610132637-1128
16Aston Villa2977151938-1928
17Sunderland29414112343-2026
18Burnley29510142647-2125
19QPR2964193052-2222
20Leicester2847172444-2019
View full Premier League table

