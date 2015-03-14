Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 1.
Dunfermline Athletic 1-1 Stirling Albion
Stirling ended their run of seven straight defeats in Scottish League One with a creditable draw at Dunfermline.
They made a bright start as Willie Robertson's shot was saved by Ryan Scully and the Dunfermline goalkeeper also kept out Lewis Coult's header.
Michael Moffat's shot hit the top of the crossbar at the other end.
The visitors went ahead when Gordon Smith converted from close range but Andy Geggan headed the leveller from Alex Whittle's cross at the back post.
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Millen
- 5McAusland
- 4Martin
- 3Urquhart
- 7GeorgeSubstituted forFalkinghamat 35'minutes
- 8Geggan
- 6SpenceBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWhittleat 72'minutes
- 11Hopkirk
- 9AllanSubstituted forBarrowmanat 66'minutes
- 10Moffat
Substitutes
- 12Buchanan
- 14Barrowman
- 15Falkingham
- 16Byrne
- 17Whittle
- 18El-Bakhtaoui
- 20Goodfellow
Stirling
- 1Reidford
- 2McGeachie
- 5CumminsBooked at 54mins
- 6Smith
- 3McKinlay
- 4Robertson
- 8ComrieBooked at 65mins
- 7Johnston
- 11Cunningham
- 10SmithSubstituted forHamiltonat 76'minutes
- 9CoultSubstituted forShepherdat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Hamilton
- 14Shepherd
- 15Paton
- 16Weir
- 17Paterson
- 18Herron
- 19Davidson
- Referee:
- George Salmond
- Attendance:
- 2,318
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 1.
Foul by Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic).
Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alex Whittle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Hand ball by Stuart Urquhart (Dunfermline Athletic).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Callum Reidford.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic).
Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Alex Whittle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion).
Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).
Foul by Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic).
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Scott Shepherd replaces Lewis Coult.
Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lee Hamilton replaces Gordon Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 1. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Whittle.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Alex Whittle replaces Lewis Spence.
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 1. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle McAusland.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andrew Barrowman replaces Lewis Allan.
Booking
Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Lewis Coult (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
David Hopkirk (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.