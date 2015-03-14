Dunfermline Athletic 1-1 Stirling Albion

Stirling ended their run of seven straight defeats in Scottish League One with a creditable draw at Dunfermline.

They made a bright start as Willie Robertson's shot was saved by Ryan Scully and the Dunfermline goalkeeper also kept out Lewis Coult's header.

Michael Moffat's shot hit the top of the crossbar at the other end.

The visitors went ahead when Gordon Smith converted from close range but Andy Geggan headed the leveller from Alex Whittle's cross at the back post.