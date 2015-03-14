Dunfermline Athletic 1-1 Stirling Albion

Scottish League One
Stirling ended their run of seven straight defeats in Scottish League One with a creditable draw at Dunfermline.

They made a bright start as Willie Robertson's shot was saved by Ryan Scully and the Dunfermline goalkeeper also kept out Lewis Coult's header.

Michael Moffat's shot hit the top of the crossbar at the other end.

The visitors went ahead when Gordon Smith converted from close range but Andy Geggan headed the leveller from Alex Whittle's cross at the back post.

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Millen
  • 5McAusland
  • 4Martin
  • 3Urquhart
  • 7GeorgeSubstituted forFalkinghamat 35'minutes
  • 8Geggan
  • 6SpenceBooked at 63minsSubstituted forWhittleat 72'minutes
  • 11Hopkirk
  • 9AllanSubstituted forBarrowmanat 66'minutes
  • 10Moffat

Substitutes

  • 12Buchanan
  • 14Barrowman
  • 15Falkingham
  • 16Byrne
  • 17Whittle
  • 18El-Bakhtaoui
  • 20Goodfellow

Stirling

  • 1Reidford
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5CumminsBooked at 54mins
  • 6Smith
  • 3McKinlay
  • 4Robertson
  • 8ComrieBooked at 65mins
  • 7Johnston
  • 11Cunningham
  • 10SmithSubstituted forHamiltonat 76'minutes
  • 9CoultSubstituted forShepherdat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Hamilton
  • 14Shepherd
  • 15Paton
  • 16Weir
  • 17Paterson
  • 18Herron
  • 19Davidson
Referee:
George Salmond
Attendance:
2,318

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home18
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 1.

Foul by Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic).

Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alex Whittle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Hand ball by Stuart Urquhart (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Callum Reidford.

Foul by Michael Moffat (Dunfermline Athletic).

Adam Cummins (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Alex Whittle (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Philip Johnston (Stirling Albion).

Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion).

Foul by Andrew Barrowman (Dunfermline Athletic).

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Scott Shepherd replaces Lewis Coult.

Attempt missed. David Hopkirk (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Foul by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Josh Falkingham (Dunfermline Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Lee Hamilton replaces Gordon Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Stirling Albion 1. Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alex Whittle.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Alex Whittle replaces Lewis Spence.

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Stirling Albion 1. Gordon Smith (Stirling Albion) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Kyle McAusland.

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Sandy Cunningham (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Andrew Barrowman replaces Lewis Allan.

Booking

Craig Comrie (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt saved. Lewis Coult (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Booking

Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Spence (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

David Hopkirk (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Chris Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton291631049341551
2Forfar29156843331051
3Stranraer28147748311749
4Brechin28121154233947
5Airdrieonians291110843331043
6Peterhead2812794041-143
7Dunfermline29118104034641
8Stenhousemuir2984173246-1428
9Ayr2976163348-1527
10Stirling2828182966-3714
View full Scottish League One table

