Watch highlights of the FA Cup sixth-round tie between Bradford City and Reading at Valley Parade.

Both sides hit the post in the first half in a game of few chances on a testing and uneven surface.

Pavel Pogrebnyak saw his right-foot effort bounce off the woodwork while Gary Liddle was denied by the frame of the goal from a speculative shot.

The teams will meet again in a replay at the Madejski Stadium on 16 March for a place in the FA Cup semi-final.