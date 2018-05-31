Aston Villa fans twice invade the pitch twice during their 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against local rivals West Brom at Villa Park.

Play was interrupted in stoppage time at the end of the second half, shortly after the dismissal of Villa's Jack Grealish for a second yellow card. Fans also surged onto the pitch on the final whistle

After the game Aston Villa captain and Man of the Match Fabian Delph claimed he was bitten during the incident, while Baggies boss Tony Pulis branded the scenes "disgraceful."