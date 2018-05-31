BBC Sport - FA Cup: Fans invade the pitch at Villa Park

Fans invade the pitch at Villa Park

Aston Villa fans twice invade the pitch twice during their 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against local rivals West Brom at Villa Park.

Play was interrupted in stoppage time at the end of the second half, shortly after the dismissal of Villa's Jack Grealish for a second yellow card. Fans also surged onto the pitch on the final whistle

After the game Aston Villa captain and Man of the Match Fabian Delph claimed he was bitten during the incident, while Baggies boss Tony Pulis branded the scenes "disgraceful."

Top videos

Video

Fans invade the pitch at Villa Park

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-0 Wales

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories