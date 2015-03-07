Aston Villa captain Fabian Delph says the pitch invasion after the final whistle of his side's 2-0 FA Cup victory over West Brom was "dangerous" and reveals fans who were trying to kiss him actually bit him.

The England international believes that the victory is 'huge' for the club and its fans as they earned an appearance at Wembley in the semi-finals.

Fans had earlier caused a stoppage in play after surging onto the pitch during stoppage-time at the end of the second half.