Arsene Wenger: I can still hear cheers of 1999 Man Utd team

Media playback is not supported on this device Arsene Wenger says he doesn't know where his medals are

Arsene Wenger says he can still hear the cheers of the Manchester United side who beat Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay at Villa Park.

Ryan Giggs' extra-time goal earned a 2-1 victory for United, who went on to win the Treble of FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League.

The sides meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Monday.

"I can still hear the shouts of that team - they couldn't believe it because they were down to 10 men," Wenger said.

"They then won the title, just."

Manchester United beat Arsenal at Villa Park in a 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay

Arsenal striker Dennis Bergkamp had equalised following David Beckham's first-half opener but, with the score at 1-1, United midfielder Roy Keane was sent off in the second half for a second bookable offence.

Bergkamp had a chance to win the match at the end of normal time when Phil Neville fouled Ray Parlour, but Peter Schmeichel saved his penalty and Giggs then won the match in extra-time.

Wenger said: "I think that goal won them the Treble because if Bergkamp scores, the game is over. It was a trauma for us in a negative way and for them a lift in a positive way.

"Bergkamp never wanted to take a penalty again, and it put them on the road towards success."