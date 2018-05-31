Watch highlights of the FA Cup sixth-round tie at Anfield as Blackburn draw 0-0 against Liverpool to force a replay.

Craig Conway fired over the bar early on for the dangerous visitors before Kolo Toure had a goal disallowed for offside for the hosts.

Alex Baptiste then had a goal-bound header brilliantly saved by Simon Mignolet as Blackburn continued to impress after the break.

