Cardiff City badge: Bluebirds reveal new club crest for 2015-16

Cardiff City's new badge for the 2015-16 season

Cardiff City have unveiled a new badge that will be worn on their kits from the 2015-16 season.

Owner Vincent Tan gave the go-ahead for the Championship club's home shirts to change back from red to blue and to make the Bluebird more prominent on the badge after consulting supporters.

Sian Branson, founder of the Bluebirds Unite group, which campaigned for the colour change, welcomed the move.

"At least I know I'm supporting CCFC when I look at this badge," she said.

"The future's blue and we don't have to feel as detached from our club any more."

Branson added there was "still plenty that needs to be done" and hoped the fans and club could continue to work together.

The club's new crest features an oriental dragon based on the one featured at Cardiff City Hall.

The red logo above, which has been used by Cardiff since 2012-13, will be replaced by the new club crest

Cardiff City said the design of the dragon is the result of "three distinct influences".

A club statement said: "Projecting our Welsh heritage, the stance was taken from the national flag, as has been seen on our crest or shirt for a number of years.

"Celebrating Asian-linked culture, design and tradition influences, we also looked to create a dragon that could be primarily owned and appreciated locally.

"To achieve this the main influence was drawn from the dragon placed on top of Cardiff City Hall, as has been the case since 1904."

Tan's controversial rebrand to red was introduced in June 2012 after he bought the club, to generate "appeal in international markets".

The club gained promotion to the Premier League in April 2013, but were relegated back to the Championship after one season. They are 15th in the table.

The blue-to-red rebrand led to infighting among Bluebirds supporters.

Fans campaigning for a return to blue would chant "we'll always be blue" after 19 minutes and 27 seconds of home games, the time chosen marking Cardiff's FA Cup success in 1927.

Cardiff City Supporters' Club spokesman Vince Alm says the new badge will not please all fans, but is "a step in the right direction".

"The new badge looks like a Cardiff City badge, the Bluebird is more prominent and it embraces a lot of our heritage with the 1927 shield," said Alm.

"I just hope the fans embrace it now."