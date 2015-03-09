Last updated on .From the section European Football

Former Chelsea striker Zola was only appointed Cagliari manager in December

Gianfranco Zola has been sacked as manager of Cagliari after just 10 games in charge, with the Serie A club reappointing Zdenek Zeman as coach.

Former Chelsea striker Zola replaced Zeman as manager in December but won just eight points from a possible 30.

In a statement, external-link the Italian club said it had taken a "reluctant decision against a great man who has written unforgettable pages in our history".

Zola ended his playing career at Cagliari in 2005.

The 48-year-old also spent seven seasons as a player with Premier League club Chelsea between 1996 and 2003.

Zdenek Zeman was fired as Cagliari manager in December 2014

Zeman, 67, was himself only appointed Cagliari manager in June 2014, but the Czech-born Italian was sacked with the club third bottom in the table.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria leaves 18th-placed Cagliari third from bottom and four points from safety.

Zola began his managerial career at West Ham in 2008, but was sacked in 2010 after less than two years in charge, before resigning halfway through his second season as manager of Watford in 2012.