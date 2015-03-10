Match ends, Real Madrid 3, FC Schalke 04 4.
Real Madrid 3-4 Schalke (5-4 agg)
Real Madrid survived a real scare to qualify for their fifth successive Champions League quarter-final despite conceding four away goals to an impressive Schalke.
The holders were hanging on in the final few seconds as Schalke were just one goal away from producing one of the competition's biggest shocks after winning the second leg.
Trailing 2-0 after the first leg, Schalke twice led - through Christian Fuchs and ex-Real striker Klaas-Jan Huntelaar - but Cristiano Ronaldo levelled each time with a header.
Karim Benzema gave the hosts the advantage on the night after the break but goals from Leroy Sane and Huntelaar saw a below-par Real endure a nervous finale in a thrilling encounter.
World Player of the Year Ronaldo became the Champions League's record scorer but, for once, the Portuguese was not the story as Bundesliga side Schalke threatened what was almost the unthinkable.
|Champions League record scorers
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|76 goals
|115 games
|Lionel Messi
|75 goals
|93 games
|Raul
|71 goals
|142 games
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|56 goals
|73 games
|Thierry Henry
|50 goals
|112 games
Only Barcelona and Juventus have won by a two-goal margin in the Champions League at the Bernabeu in the last 10 years but Schalke were only denied just that by desperate late defending.
Los Blancos ended a 12-year wait to capture 'La Decima' - a 10th European Cup win - last season, having beaten Schalke 9-2 on aggregate at the same stage of the competition.
But, despite fifth-placed Schalke being 23 points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, there was no sign of a repeat as they finished with a 4-3 second-leg win, a scoreline with 500-1 odds before kick-off.
Real boss Carlo Ancelotti has been criticised by some supporters after four defeats since the turn of the year and losing La Liga top spot to Barcelona.
And the hosts' recent frailties were being exposed by a slick-passing Schalke, who took a deserved lead when Fuchs fired home from inside the penalty area, after a dummy by Huntelaar.
Ronaldo's headed leveller should have eased Real's nerves but the shock was still on as Schalke refused to let their hosts take any sort of control and regained the lead on the night through Huntelaar's close-range finish.
Knowing one more goal without reply would see them qualify, Schalke were dealt a harsh blow just before the break as Ronaldo again headed the defending champions level.
His two headers take his Champions League tally to 76 goals, one ahead of Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who plays in the last 16 against Manchester City next week.
He has also scored 60 goals in his last 59 Champions League appearances and 41 goals in all competitions this season. In contrast under-pressure Gareth Bale again had a quiet evening.
Benzema then finished smartly from inside the area after a weaving run but Schalke refused to go away quietly as 19-year-old substitute Sane curled into the net from 20 yards to level the scores on the night again.
An already tense evening became even more dramatic as Huntelaar's powerful 18-yard shot gave Schalke victory on the night and left the dismal hosts having to survive a frantic finale to limp through.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Casillas
- 17ArbeloaSubstituted forNachoat 83'minutes
- 3Pepe
- 2Varane
- 5da Silva CoentrãoBooked at 55minsSubstituted forMarceloat 58'minutes
- 6KhediraSubstituted forModricat 58'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 23Isco
- 11Bale
- 9Benzema
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 12Marcelo
- 13Navas
- 14Hernández
- 18Nacho
- 19Modric
- 20Rodríguez Ruiz
- 24Illarramendi
Schalke
- 40Wellenreuther
- 4Höwedes
- 32Matip
- 31Nastasic
- 33NeustädterBooked at 90mins
- 27BarnettaSubstituted forUchidaat 81'minutes
- 12HögerSubstituted forGoretzkaat 57'minutes
- 7Meyer
- 23Fuchs
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forSanéat 29'minutes
- 25Huntelaar
Substitutes
- 8Goretzka
- 19Sané
- 22Uchida
- 24Ayhan
- 28Wetklo
- 35Sobottka
- 39Kehrer
- Referee:
- Damir Skomina
- Attendance:
- 69,986
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 3, FC Schalke 04 4.
Booking
Roman Neustädter (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04).
Pepe (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Marcelo.
Attempt saved. Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04).
Iker Casillas (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Leroy Sané (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Max Meyer.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, FC Schalke 04 4. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Isco (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Nacho replaces Álvaro Arbeloa.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04).
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Atsuto Uchida replaces Tranquillo Barnetta.
Attempt saved. Christian Fuchs (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Real Madrid. Luka Modric tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Leon Goretzka (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Roman Neustädter (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Meyer.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Timon Wellenreuther.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Arbeloa (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gareth Bale with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Max Meyer (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Isco.
Attempt missed. Tranquillo Barnetta (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Benedikt Höwedes following a corner.
Attempt missed. Benedikt Höwedes (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tranquillo Barnetta with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Álvaro Arbeloa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Marcelo replaces Fábio Coentrão.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Sami Khedira.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Leon Goretzka replaces Marco Höger.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, FC Schalke 04 3. Leroy Sané (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Pepe.
Booking
Fábio Coentrão (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tranquillo Barnetta (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fábio Coentrão (Real Madrid).
Foul by Roman Neustädter (FC Schalke 04).