Manchester United midfielder Angel di Maria gets booked twice within 30 seconds in his side's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

His side were already trailing 2-1 when the club's record signing was cautioned for diving, he then pulled referee Michael Oliver's shirt which was enough to see him dismissed.

Manager Louis van Gaal said afterwards that the former Real Madrid man "had no excuse" for the incident.