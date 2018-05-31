BBC Sport - FA Cup: Angel di Maria gets two yellows in 30 seconds

Di Maria two yellows in 30 seconds

Manchester United midfielder Angel di Maria gets booked twice within 30 seconds in his side's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

His side were already trailing 2-1 when the club's record signing was cautioned for diving, he then pulled referee Michael Oliver's shirt which was enough to see him dismissed.

Manager Louis van Gaal said afterwards that the former Real Madrid man "had no excuse" for the incident.

Top videos

Video

Di Maria two yellows in 30 seconds

Video

Forrest Gump, King of the North & our Rolls Royce - Lallana on Reds squad

Video

Inside the Champions League final stadium in Kiev

Video

Emery thanks Wenger for 'his legacy'

Video

Why is De Villiers retiring from internationals?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch Marcelo's header challenge with his son's team

Top Stories