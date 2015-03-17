Blackpool 0-3 Charlton Athletic

Charlton's Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson (left) had a hand in all three goals.

Charlton secured a fourth league win in five to push them up to 11th in the table while bottom place Blackpool are now 18 points from safety.

The hosts started brightly in both halves with Andrea Orlandi, Tom Barkhuizen and David Perkins all having efforts on goal.

But Charlton made their shots count, starting with a Chris Eagles tap-in.

Second-half goals from Simon Church and Johann Berg Gudmundsson ensured the Seasiders are now winless in 10.

Blackpool boss Lee Clark, whose side's four league wins this season have all come at Bloomfield Road, might actually take some comfort from how his side pressed the Addicks for portions of the game.

Orlandi's opening came after just 10 seconds, but his effort was tamely struck at Stephen Henderson in the Charlton goal.

Barkhuizen then had openings either side of the interval but both his fierce efforts just missed the target, while Perkins's long-range shot proved straightforward for Henderson to save.

And while Clark's side showed glimpses of their attacking ability, Charlton were clinical. Eagles' effort was followed by Church's finish on the rebound following a Berg Gudmundsson effort, before the Icelandic winger's curling free-kick near full-time wrapped up the three points.

Blackpool manager Lee Clark:

"In the first half we didn't deserve to come in losing the game. We had the most territory but could have done better.

"We came out in the second half and had one or two opportunities but when you're giving away goals like that it becomes difficult to get anything out of any game really.

"At the moment it feels like a slow death. You just want the season to end and you can start again. We know what our fate is and we just need to change the mindset.

"The mentality has to change throughout the whole place. I've been assured that what I'm looking to do will be addressed. Talk is cheap, we have to deliver."

Charlton manager Guy Luzon:

"Johann Berg Gudmundsson is like our Beckham. He knows how to score goals in this situation. He is a good player with a good mentality.

"We knew before the match you can't play possession on the ground because the pitch is very bad. We focused on the long ball and on the second ball.

"If you want to win this game you have to show aggression and we did it today. It's very important to score the first one and I'm very pleased because all our players gave everything."