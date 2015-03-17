Match ends, Blackpool 0, Charlton Athletic 3.
Blackpool 0-3 Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Charlton secured a fourth league win in five to push them up to 11th in the table while bottom place Blackpool are now 18 points from safety.
The hosts started brightly in both halves with Andrea Orlandi, Tom Barkhuizen and David Perkins all having efforts on goal.
But Charlton made their shots count, starting with a Chris Eagles tap-in.
Second-half goals from Simon Church and Johann Berg Gudmundsson ensured the Seasiders are now winless in 10.
Blackpool boss Lee Clark, whose side's four league wins this season have all come at Bloomfield Road, might actually take some comfort from how his side pressed the Addicks for portions of the game.
Orlandi's opening came after just 10 seconds, but his effort was tamely struck at Stephen Henderson in the Charlton goal.
Barkhuizen then had openings either side of the interval but both his fierce efforts just missed the target, while Perkins's long-range shot proved straightforward for Henderson to save.
And while Clark's side showed glimpses of their attacking ability, Charlton were clinical. Eagles' effort was followed by Church's finish on the rebound following a Berg Gudmundsson effort, before the Icelandic winger's curling free-kick near full-time wrapped up the three points.
Blackpool manager Lee Clark:
"In the first half we didn't deserve to come in losing the game. We had the most territory but could have done better.
"We came out in the second half and had one or two opportunities but when you're giving away goals like that it becomes difficult to get anything out of any game really.
"At the moment it feels like a slow death. You just want the season to end and you can start again. We know what our fate is and we just need to change the mindset.
"The mentality has to change throughout the whole place. I've been assured that what I'm looking to do will be addressed. Talk is cheap, we have to deliver."
Charlton manager Guy Luzon:
"Johann Berg Gudmundsson is like our Beckham. He knows how to score goals in this situation. He is a good player with a good mentality.
"We knew before the match you can't play possession on the ground because the pitch is very bad. We focused on the long ball and on the second ball.
"If you want to win this game you have to show aggression and we did it today. It's very important to score the first one and I'm very pleased because all our players gave everything."
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Lewis
- 27BarkhuizenBooked at 87mins
- 32Hall
- 6Clarke
- 25Ferguson
- 11OrlandiSubstituted forOsavi-Samuelat 78'minutes
- 17Addison
- 4PerkinsSubstituted forCubero Loriaat 59'minutes
- 12JacobsSubstituted forDelfounesoat 59'minutes
- 34Telford
- 24Madine
Substitutes
- 2Aldred
- 14Delfouneso
- 20Oliver
- 21Parish
- 22Cubero Loria
- 43Osavi-Samuel
- 48O'Dea
Charlton
- 1Henderson
- 20Solly
- 3Gomez
- 22Johnson
- 21Fox
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 12DiarraBooked at 37minsSubstituted forBulotat 90'minutes
- 24Cousins
- 9EaglesSubstituted forBuyensat 62'minutes
- 18ChurchBooked at 86mins
- 32WattSubstituted forLepointat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 6Bikey Amougou
- 8Bulot
- 17Buyens
- 31Lennon
- 36Dmitrovic
- 40Lepoint
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 9,168
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Charlton Athletic 3.
Attempt missed. Christophe Lepoint (Charlton Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Attempt missed. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Cousins.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Frédéric Bulot replaces Alou Diarra.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 0, Charlton Athletic 3. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Tom Barkhuizen (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Barkhuizen (Blackpool).
Christophe Lepoint (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Cubero.
Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by José Cubero with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Stephen Henderson.
Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Christophe Lepoint replaces Tony Watt because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces Andrea Orlandi.
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris Solly (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Andrea Orlandi (Blackpool).
Alou Diarra (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Gary Madine (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Lewis.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
Attempt missed. Jordan Cousins (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Andrea Orlandi (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Dominic Telford (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Delfouneso with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Yoni Buyens replaces Chris Eagles.
Goal!
Goal! Blackpool 0, Charlton Athletic 2. Simon Church (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. José Cubero replaces David Perkins.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Nathan Delfouneso replaces Michael Jacobs.
Attempt blocked. Andrea Orlandi (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. David Perkins (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by David Ferguson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Attempt missed. Tom Barkhuizen (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary Madine.
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Watt (Charlton Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Blackpool 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Blackpool 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Chris Solly.
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.