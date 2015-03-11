Match ends, Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Chelsea 2-2 Paris St-Germain (aet)
Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League on a stormy night at Stamford Bridge as Paris St-Germain reached the last eight on away goals after extra time.
PSG came from behind twice to take revenge for last season's quarter-final exit at the hands of Chelsea - showing great character to play for the last hour of normal time and the added 30 minutes without talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he had been sent off for a foul on Oscar.
In an ugly eyesore of a match punctuated by fouls and contentious incidents, Gary Cahill's late goal looked to be sending Chelsea through until their former defender David Luiz thumped home a header to send this last-16 tie into extra time.
Once more Chelsea went ahead through Eden Hazard's penalty following Thiago Silva's handball but PSG's Brazilian defender made amends perfectly with another superb header six minutes from time to give coach Laurent Blanc's side the progression they deserved.
While PSG complained about Ibrahimovic's red card - and the reaction that saw nine Chelsea players crowd referee Bjorn Kuipers - Chelsea suffered injustices of their own as Diego Costa was denied a clear first-half penalty when he was fouled by Edinson Cavani.
As a series of running battles broke out, Costa was fortunate to stay on for a shove on Marquinhos, having been booked earlier for a wild lunge on Silva - the game degenerating into a niggly, fractious affair.
For Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, who sets such store by the Champions League having won it with Porto and Inter Milan, this will be a devastating blow but he can hardly make a case that his side were unlucky after such a flat performance, even with a numerical advantage.
And now the Premier League, so often boasting its status as the greatest in the world, faces the prospect of a Champions League wipeout at the last-16 stage with both Manchester City and Arsenal also fighting against the odds after home defeats by Barcelona and Monaco.
Ibrahimovic had been on the periphery of a game that had plenty of slick passing without cutting edge - but he was the central figure as he received his red card after 31 minutes.
The giant Swede arrived late in a 50-50 challenge with Oscar, leaving the Brazilian writhing on the ground in agony.
|Twitter reaction
|England captain Wayne Rooney: That is one of the best performances I've ever seen with 10 men from PSG.
|Former Argentina midfielder Ossie Ardiles: Chelsea losing at home vs 10 men, very poor and ugly performance... Repercussions for the Premier League?
|Netherlands defender John Heitinga: PSG vs Chelsea game was insane! Hats off to PSG for playing 90+ mins with 10 men
|Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia: Fantastic game, PSG deserved to go through. After playing with 10 men most of the game always looked face to face to Chelsea.
|Ex-Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge: Chelsea simply got what they deserved. The way they played portrayed their manager. Negativity at home, rarely works.
Referee Kuipers produced the red card while surrounded by almost the entire Chelsea team, excluding the stricken Oscar and keeper Thibaut Courtois, who had arrived at the scene en masse.
If PSG were harbouring a sense of injustice, they were fortunate to escape twice in quick succession, first when Luiz appeared to catch Costa with an elbow off the ball and then when the striker was clearly tripped by Cavani in the area, only for penalty appeals to be ignored.
Cavani now carried the responsibility for getting the goal PSG required but he was guilty of a dreadful miss as the hour approached, doing everything right to round Courtois only to strike the near post from an angle with the empty goal beckoning.
It could have proved an expensive miss and PSG's frustration only increased when they were convinced Costa should have received a similar sanction to Ibrahimovic when he flattened Silva and was fortunate to receive just a yellow card.
Their misery seemed complete when Cahill put Chelsea ahead nine minutes from the end of normal time with a goal that mirrored the game. It was a scrappy affair as PSG failed to clear a corner after keeper Salvatore Sirigu saved from Ramires, and Costa's sliced attempt on goal fell kindly for Cahill to lash home.
Chelsea's fans thought this would be enough but reckoned without the spirit of PSG and they took this frenetic tie into extra time as Luiz beat Branislav Ivanovic to a corner to send a thumping header high past Courtois.
PSG's good work looked to have been undone by that handball by Silva as he contested an aerial challenge with Chelsea substitute Kurt Zouma, resulting in a penalty that was calmly converted by Hazard.
Silva was the man who made amends with a towering header from a corner seconds after he had been denied by a magnificent Courtois stop from a similar effort.
Chelsea wilted visibly and PSG, who are second in Ligue 1, saw out the game without further alarm to spark wild scenes of celebration among their thousands of supporters inside Stamford Bridge.
Line-ups
Chelsea
- 13Courtois
- 2Ivanovic
- 24Cahill
- 26Terry
- 28Azpilicueta
- 21MaticSubstituted forZoumaat 84'minutes
- 4Fàbregas
- 7Santos do NascimentoBooked at 52minsSubstituted forDrogbaat 90'minutes
- 8OscarBooked at 37minsSubstituted forWillianat 45'minutes
- 10E Hazard
- 19Diego CostaBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 1Cech
- 3Filipe Luís
- 5Zouma
- 11Drogba
- 18Remy
- 22Willian
- 23Ju Cuadrado
PSG
- 30Sirigu
- 5Marquinhos
- 2Thiago Silva
- 32David LuizBooked at 73mins
- 17Cabelino Andrade
- 24VerrattiBooked at 74minsSubstituted forRabiotat 82'minutes
- 8MottaBooked at 33mins
- 14MatuidiBooked at 40minsSubstituted forLavezziat 81'minutes
- 27PastoreSubstituted forVan der Wielat 118'minutes
- 10IbrahimovicBooked at 31mins
- 9Cavani
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 6Camara
- 15Bahebeck
- 21Digne
- 22Lavezzi
- 23Van der Wiel
- 25Rabiot
- Referee:
- Björn Kuipers
- Attendance:
- 37,692
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home24
- Away17
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cesc Fàbregas (Chelsea).
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Gregory Van der Wiel replaces Javier Pastore.
Attempt saved. Diego Costa (Chelsea) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani tries a through ball, but Ezequiel Lavezzi is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Thiago Motta with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ezequiel Lavezzi with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Branislav Ivanovic.
Attempt blocked. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Foul by Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint Germain).
Branislav Ivanovic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Diego Costa (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Willian.
Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Willian (Chelsea).
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Eden Hazard (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Didier Drogba (Chelsea).
Second Half Extra Time begins Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 1.
Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by César Azpilicueta (Chelsea).
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Costa (Chelsea).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. David Luiz (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Willian (Chelsea).
Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Chelsea).
Hand ball by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea 2, Paris Saint Germain 1. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.