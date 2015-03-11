Chelsea 2-2 Paris St-Germain (aet)

Thiago Silva's header put PSG into the Champions League quarter-finals for the third season in a row

Chelsea underperform against 10-man PSG

Luiz sends game to extra-time against old club

Silva atones for mistake with late winner

Man City/Arsenal only British teams in Champions League

Chelsea crashed out of the Champions League on a stormy night at Stamford Bridge as Paris St-Germain reached the last eight on away goals after extra time.

PSG came from behind twice to take revenge for last season's quarter-final exit at the hands of Chelsea - showing great character to play for the last hour of normal time and the added 30 minutes without talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he had been sent off for a foul on Oscar.

In an ugly eyesore of a match punctuated by fouls and contentious incidents, Gary Cahill's late goal looked to be sending Chelsea through until their former defender David Luiz thumped home a header to send this last-16 tie into extra time.

Once more Chelsea went ahead through Eden Hazard's penalty following Thiago Silva's handball but PSG's Brazilian defender made amends perfectly with another superb header six minutes from time to give coach Laurent Blanc's side the progression they deserved.

While PSG complained about Ibrahimovic's red card - and the reaction that saw nine Chelsea players crowd referee Bjorn Kuipers - Chelsea suffered injustices of their own as Diego Costa was denied a clear first-half penalty when he was fouled by Edinson Cavani.

Eden Hazard put Chelsea ahead with his fifth Champions League goal

As a series of running battles broke out, Costa was fortunate to stay on for a shove on Marquinhos, having been booked earlier for a wild lunge on Silva - the game degenerating into a niggly, fractious affair.

For Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho, who sets such store by the Champions League having won it with Porto and Inter Milan, this will be a devastating blow but he can hardly make a case that his side were unlucky after such a flat performance, even with a numerical advantage.

And now the Premier League, so often boasting its status as the greatest in the world, faces the prospect of a Champions League wipeout at the last-16 stage with both Manchester City and Arsenal also fighting against the odds after home defeats by Barcelona and Monaco.

Ibrahimovic had been on the periphery of a game that had plenty of slick passing without cutting edge - but he was the central figure as he received his red card after 31 minutes.

The giant Swede arrived late in a 50-50 challenge with Oscar, leaving the Brazilian writhing on the ground in agony.

Twitter reaction England captain Wayne Rooney: That is one of the best performances I've ever seen with 10 men from PSG. Former Argentina midfielder Ossie Ardiles: Chelsea losing at home vs 10 men, very poor and ugly performance... Repercussions for the Premier League? Netherlands defender John Heitinga: PSG vs Chelsea game was insane! Hats off to PSG for playing 90+ mins with 10 men Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia: Fantastic game, PSG deserved to go through. After playing with 10 men most of the game always looked face to face to Chelsea. Ex-Republic of Ireland striker John Aldridge: Chelsea simply got what they deserved. The way they played portrayed their manager. Negativity at home, rarely works.

Referee Kuipers produced the red card while surrounded by almost the entire Chelsea team, excluding the stricken Oscar and keeper Thibaut Courtois, who had arrived at the scene en masse.

If PSG were harbouring a sense of injustice, they were fortunate to escape twice in quick succession, first when Luiz appeared to catch Costa with an elbow off the ball and then when the striker was clearly tripped by Cavani in the area, only for penalty appeals to be ignored.

Cavani now carried the responsibility for getting the goal PSG required but he was guilty of a dreadful miss as the hour approached, doing everything right to round Courtois only to strike the near post from an angle with the empty goal beckoning.

It could have proved an expensive miss and PSG's frustration only increased when they were convinced Costa should have received a similar sanction to Ibrahimovic when he flattened Silva and was fortunate to receive just a yellow card.

Their misery seemed complete when Cahill put Chelsea ahead nine minutes from the end of normal time with a goal that mirrored the game. It was a scrappy affair as PSG failed to clear a corner after keeper Salvatore Sirigu saved from Ramires, and Costa's sliced attempt on goal fell kindly for Cahill to lash home.

Chelsea's fans thought this would be enough but reckoned without the spirit of PSG and they took this frenetic tie into extra time as Luiz beat Branislav Ivanovic to a corner to send a thumping header high past Courtois.

PSG's good work looked to have been undone by that handball by Silva as he contested an aerial challenge with Chelsea substitute Kurt Zouma, resulting in a penalty that was calmly converted by Hazard.

Silva was the man who made amends with a towering header from a corner seconds after he had been denied by a magnificent Courtois stop from a similar effort.

Chelsea wilted visibly and PSG, who are second in Ligue 1, saw out the game without further alarm to spark wild scenes of celebration among their thousands of supporters inside Stamford Bridge.

Ibrahimovic received his fourth red card in the Champions League for lunging in on Oscar

The Sweden striker's dismissal equalled Edgar Davids's all-time record of Champions League red cards

Centre-back Cahill has now scored Champions League goals for Chelsea in each of the past three seasons

David Luiz helped Chelsea win the Champions League and Europa League before joining PSG for a reported £40m fee last summer

Jose Mourinho has only lost one of his 17 Champions League games against French clubs