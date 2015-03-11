Gareth Bale: Real Madrid winger 'saving himself for Wales'

Gareth Bale has scored 14 goals in 48 appearances for Wales

Israel coach Eli Guttman says off-form Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is saving his best for Wales' forthcoming Euro 2016 qualifier.

Bale, 25, has not scored or provided any assists in his last eight games and has come in for criticism from fans.

Israel host Wales in Haifa on 28 March and Guttman claims Bale cares more about his national side than Real Madrid.

"I feel that Bale is saving himself for the national team," he said.

"The level of the miles he does and the level of his commitment to the national team is nothing like how he plays for Real Madrid.

"When they had a player injured [George Williams] Bale was the first to tweet 'get well soon'.

"They are like us, they are one group, but Bale is the one that gives them balance."

Real Madrid lost 4-3 at home to German side Schalke on Tuesday, but progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League 5-4 on aggregate.

Fans waved white handkerchiefs - a symbol of disgust at a bad performance - and Bale was once again booed by his own supporters.

Former Wales captain Ryan Giggs has previously said the criticism will only help the Real Madrid forward improve.

Wales manager Chris Coleman will announce his squad on Wednesday, 18 March for the game against Group B leaders Israel.

Second-placed Wales, who are unbeaten after four games, are a point behind Israel, who have won their opening three games.