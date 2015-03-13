Oldham Athletic: Mat Sadler and Luke Woodland join on loan

From the section

Mat Sadler made 12 appearances on loan at League One side Crawley this season

League One side Oldham Athletic have signed Rotherham full-back Mat Sadler and Bolton midfielder Luke Woodland on one-month loan deals.

Sadler, 30, moved to the Millers last summer from Crawley, but returned to the Red Devils on loan in September.

"Mat is a good footballer with bags of experience in the game," said Oldham's caretaker manager Dean Holden.

England youth international Woodland, 19, is yet to feature for the Wanderers after coming through their academy.

Sadler began his at Birmingham and has spent time at Watford, Stockport, Shrewsbury and Walsall and Crawley.

Both players are available for Oldham's game against Barnsley on Saturday.