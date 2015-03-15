VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 Sport-Club Freiburg

Kevin De Bruyne has scored 14 goals for Wolfsburg this season

Kevin De Bruyne scored one goal and made two to help second-placed Wolfsburg to a Bundesliga win over relegation-threatened Freiburg.

The former Chelsea midfielder struck a well-taken 19th-minute opener.

Felix Klaus and Oliver Sorg had chances to equalise, before De Bruyne won a penalty, scored by Ricardo Rodriguez.

The Belgium international then set up Maximilian Arnold to complete a victory that leaves Wolfsburg 11 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Dieter Hecking's side are unlikely to catch Bayern, who won 4-0 at Werder Bremen on Saturday, but are well on course to qualify for next season's Champions League group stages without the need for a play-off.

Wolfsburg, who need to finish in the top three to do that, are 11 points ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen, and 12 clear of Borussia Monchengladbach in fourth.

De Bruyne, who scored twice in Thursday's 3-1 Europa League round-of-16 first-leg win over Inter Milan, was the key to their fifth successive home league win.

He took advantage of Freiburg defender Marc Torrejon's slip and cut inside from the left to beat keeper Roman Burki at his near post with a low shot.

Bas Dost and De Bruyne missed chances to extend the lead before half-time, and the home fans' anxiety increased as Wolfsburg failed to make their superiority count.

There were nervous moments for them in the second half as Klaus hit a shot just wide, and Sorg forced a save out of keeper Diego Benaglio.

But Wolfsburg, beaten 1-0 at Augsburg in their last league match, ensured there would be no slip-up this time when De Bruyne ran wide on to a through-pass and was brought down by the onrushing Burki.

Switzerland left-back Rodriguez sent the keeper the wrong way from the resulting penalty for his first Bundesliga goal since September.

Substitute Arnold turned in De Bruyne's low cross in the final minutes to leave Freiburg in the relegation zone.