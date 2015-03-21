Match ends, Bournemouth 3, Middlesbrough 0.
Bournemouth 3-0 Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Football
Bournemouth leapfrogged Middlesbrough to return to the top of the Championship table after a dominant victory over their promotion rivals.
The Cherries now hold a one-point advantage over Watford with Yann Kermorgant's penalty, Harry Arter's stunning strike and a further spot-kick from Brett Pitman sealing victory.
It was a return to winning ways for the Cherries with seven games to go.
Boro, who failed to register a single shot on target, slipped to third.
Kermorgant's first-minute free-kick, which forced a save from Dimi Konstantopoulos, set the tone for the opening 45 minutes at the Goldsands Stadium with the hosts completely dominating.
The recalled striker fired home from the spot after Tomas Kalas hauled down Callum Wilson in the area following a fine long ball from Arter.
Konstantopoulos was busy throughout the first half keeping out efforts from Kermorgant and Matt Ritchie, while Wilson was also proving a menace up front.
The Cherries almost doubled their lead shortly after the restart when Tommy Elphick's close-range header from Ritchie's free-kick was superbly kept out.
Bournemouth did make it 2-0 shortly afterwards, Arter grabbing his second goal in a week with another stunning strike from distance.
Ritchie blazed over from close range on the hour following an earlier defensive calamity from Boro while Kike found the net with a header after 65 minutes but he was ruled offside.
Substitute Pitman's disputed penalty made it 3-0 after Arter went down in the box.
Boro forward Patrick Bamford, anonymous throughout, floated a late free-kick on to the roof of Artur Boruc's goal in what was the closest Middlesbrough came to scoring.
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:
"That's as well as we have played when you consider the opposition we were up against.
"We defended very well and limited them to half chances and with the ball we were excellent so it's been a really good day. We fully deserved the win.
"Psychologically it gives us a boost knowing we've beaten one of the best sides in the division and it should serve us well hopefully in the remaining games."
Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka:
"Today we had all the things against us. The penalties, for me, are unbelievable.
"I can understand mistakes because everyone makes mistakes, but I can't understand behaviours. For example, when we had a disallowed goal the linesman was laughing.
"I knew it was going to be a very difficult game, because we played against one of the best teams in the league."
"It was going to be difficult and then I started to see the mistakes we made, especially in the first half. Then I started to feel the referee's decisions."
Line-ups
Bournemouth
- 31Boruc
- 2Francis
- 5Elphick
- 3S Cook
- 11Daniels
- 30RitchieSubstituted forA Smithat 65'minutes
- 8ArterBooked at 57mins
- 6Surman
- 7Pugh
- 18KermorgantSubstituted forPitmanat 61'minutes
- 13WilsonSubstituted forRantieat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Camp
- 9Rantie
- 10Pitman
- 15A Smith
- 16MacDonald
- 20Fraser
- 22Ward
Middlesbrough
- 13Konstantopoulos
- 24NsueBooked at 44minsSubstituted forForshawat 55'minutes
- 26Kalas
- 6Gibson
- 3Friend
- 7LeadbitterSubstituted forWhiteheadat 79'minutes
- 8ClaytonBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKikeat 55'minutes
- 20Reach
- 10Tomlin
- 27Adomah
- 23Bamford
Substitutes
- 9Kike
- 12Ripley
- 18Whitehead
- 21Vossen
- 22Omeruo
- 33Wildschut
- 34Forshaw
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 10,998
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 3, Middlesbrough 0.
Marc Pugh went off injured after Bournemouth had used all subs.
Foul by Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough).
Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Tokelo Rantie replaces Callum Wilson because of an injury.
Delay in match Callum Wilson (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
Foul by Tommy Elphick (Bournemouth).
Kike (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Smith.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Reach (Middlesbrough).
Foul by Patrick Bamford (Middlesbrough).
Charlie Daniels (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Tomlin (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Arter (Bournemouth).
Attempt missed. Marc Pugh (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Dean Whitehead replaces Grant Leadbitter.
Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomas Kalas (Middlesbrough).
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 3, Middlesbrough 0. Brett Pitman (Bournemouth) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Bournemouth. Harry Arter draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) after a foul in the penalty area.
Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Friend (Middlesbrough).
Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Lee Tomlin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Artur Boruc (Bournemouth) because of an injury.
Offside, Middlesbrough. Lee Tomlin tries a through ball, but Kike is caught offside.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Adam Smith replaces Matt Ritchie.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Steve Cook.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Brett Pitman replaces Yann Kermorgant.
Attempt missed. Matt Ritchie (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Charlie Daniels with a cross.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Simon Francis.
Booking
Harry Arter (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.