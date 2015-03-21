Bournemouth 3-0 Middlesbrough

Yann Kermorgant gave Bouremouth the lead with his 14th goal of the season

Bournemouth leapfrogged Middlesbrough to return to the top of the Championship table after a dominant victory over their promotion rivals.

The Cherries now hold a one-point advantage over Watford with Yann Kermorgant's penalty, Harry Arter's stunning strike and a further spot-kick from Brett Pitman sealing victory.

It was a return to winning ways for the Cherries with seven games to go.

Boro, who failed to register a single shot on target, slipped to third.

Kermorgant's first-minute free-kick, which forced a save from Dimi Konstantopoulos, set the tone for the opening 45 minutes at the Goldsands Stadium with the hosts completely dominating.

The recalled striker fired home from the spot after Tomas Kalas hauled down Callum Wilson in the area following a fine long ball from Arter.

Konstantopoulos was busy throughout the first half keeping out efforts from Kermorgant and Matt Ritchie, while Wilson was also proving a menace up front.

Brett Pitman took his tally to 14 with Bournemouth's second penalty against Middlesbrough

The Cherries almost doubled their lead shortly after the restart when Tommy Elphick's close-range header from Ritchie's free-kick was superbly kept out.

Bournemouth did make it 2-0 shortly afterwards, Arter grabbing his second goal in a week with another stunning strike from distance.

Ritchie blazed over from close range on the hour following an earlier defensive calamity from Boro while Kike found the net with a header after 65 minutes but he was ruled offside.

Substitute Pitman's disputed penalty made it 3-0 after Arter went down in the box.

Boro forward Patrick Bamford, anonymous throughout, floated a late free-kick on to the roof of Artur Boruc's goal in what was the closest Middlesbrough came to scoring.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe:

"That's as well as we have played when you consider the opposition we were up against.

"We defended very well and limited them to half chances and with the ball we were excellent so it's been a really good day. We fully deserved the win.

"Psychologically it gives us a boost knowing we've beaten one of the best sides in the division and it should serve us well hopefully in the remaining games."

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka:

"Today we had all the things against us. The penalties, for me, are unbelievable.

"I can understand mistakes because everyone makes mistakes, but I can't understand behaviours. For example, when we had a disallowed goal the linesman was laughing.

"I knew it was going to be a very difficult game, because we played against one of the best teams in the league."

"It was going to be difficult and then I started to see the mistakes we made, especially in the first half. Then I started to feel the referee's decisions."