Gillingham 2-2 Colchester United

Doug Loft scored a dramatic equaliser in added time to earn Gillingham a point against 10-man Colchester United.

The U's went in front when George Moncur scored from close in before Max Ehmer levelled from Loft's free kick.

The visitors went back in front when Chris Porter headed home Matt Briggs' cross before Briggs was sent off for a second yellow in stoppage time.

Moments later, Loft lashed in a shot from long-range to rescue a point for the hosts.

Gillingham boss Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:

"When we conceded as late as we did, I thought the players showed great character to rescue a point. I think it would have been a travesty not to have taken anything from the game.

"I need to look at everyone between now and the end of the season, there's obviously some big decisions to be made here, but on the other side I thought the players deserved the chance.

"I thought we started very well, but when you do start as well as we did and have as much possession then you need to make it count, and we didn't capitalise on that."