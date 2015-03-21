Match ends, Gillingham 2, Colchester United 2.
Gillingham 2-2 Colchester United
Doug Loft scored a dramatic equaliser in added time to earn Gillingham a point against 10-man Colchester United.
The U's went in front when George Moncur scored from close in before Max Ehmer levelled from Loft's free kick.
The visitors went back in front when Chris Porter headed home Matt Briggs' cross before Briggs was sent off for a second yellow in stoppage time.
Moments later, Loft lashed in a shot from long-range to rescue a point for the hosts.
Gillingham boss Justin Edinburgh told BBC Radio Kent:
"When we conceded as late as we did, I thought the players showed great character to rescue a point. I think it would have been a travesty not to have taken anything from the game.
"I need to look at everyone between now and the end of the season, there's obviously some big decisions to be made here, but on the other side I thought the players deserved the chance.
"I thought we started very well, but when you do start as well as we did and have as much possession then you need to make it count, and we didn't capitalise on that."
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 12Morris
- 31Hoyte
- 4Egan
- 5Ehmer
- 21BellSubstituted forDickensonat 74'minutes
- 15MorrisSubstituted forMcGlashanat 45'minutes
- 8Hessenthaler
- 7Loft
- 23Dack
- 19NorrisSubstituted forMarquisat 68'minutes
- 10McDonald
Substitutes
- 1Nelson
- 6Legge
- 9Marquis
- 11McGlashan
- 13Galbraith
- 16Muldoon
- 24Dickenson
Colchester
- 1Walker
- 2Wynter
- 6Khumalo
- 18Eastman
- 15BriggsBooked at 90mins
- 24Moncur
- 38FoxSubstituted forSzmodicsat 51'minutes
- 8GilbeyBooked at 49mins
- 37Sembie-FerrisSubstituted forMasseyat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 42Porter
- 25Murphy
Substitutes
- 11Marriott
- 12Lewington
- 21Massey
- 23Vincent-Young
- 27Bonne
- 28Szmodics
- 32Lapslie
- Referee:
- Darren Sheldrake
- Attendance:
- 5,319
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 2, Colchester United 2.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 2, Colchester United 2. Doug Loft (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Matthew Briggs (Colchester United).
Foul by Matthew Briggs (Colchester United).
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Matthew Briggs.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Bongani Khumalo.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Bradley Dack.
Booking
Gavin Massey (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Gavin Massey (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham).
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Colchester United 2. Chris Porter (Colchester United) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Matthew Briggs with a cross.
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jacob Murphy (Colchester United).
Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Colchester United 1. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Doug Loft with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Matthew Briggs (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matthew Briggs (Colchester United).
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gavin Massey (Colchester United).
Brennan Dickenson (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Sam Walker.
Attempt saved. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Bongani Khumalo.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Brennan Dickenson replaces Amari'i Bell.
Foul by Matthew Briggs (Colchester United).
Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
John Marquis (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Eastman (Colchester United).
Chris Porter (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Egan (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. John Marquis replaces Luke Norris.
Matthew Briggs (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham).
Foul by Chris Porter (Colchester United).