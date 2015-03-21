Match ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Exeter City 2.
Cheltenham Town 1-2 Exeter City
Tom Nichols and Graham Cummins goals kept alive Exeter's play-off hopes with victory at Cheltenham that leaves the Robins deep in relegation trouble.
Exeter went in front when Nichols latched onto David Wheeler's flick to lift over the advancing Trevor Carson.
The Grecians all but secured the points when Cummins followed up after Carson failed to deal with Arron Davies' shot.
Cheltenham pulled one back through Jordan Moore-Taylor's late own goal, but it was too little too late.
City are now four points outside of the play-off places in 10th, while Cheltenham remain in the League Two drop zone because of their inferior goal difference to Tranmere, one place above them.
Cheltenham Town caretaker manager Russell Milton told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:
"I thought the last 25 minutes were excellent, we've just got to play the 90 minutes like that.
"They scored their second goal when we were having our best spell.
"We had five, six, seven chances there at the end, we've got to try and play most of the game like that.
"Systems can maybe change things sometimes, players can change things at other times, we just needed that little bit of a break which we didn't get."
Line-ups
Cheltenham
- 1Carson
- 25BerrySubstituted forVaughanat 79'minutes
- 26Packwood
- 4TaylorBooked at 69mins
- 3Braham-BarrettBooked at 32mins
- 24SparrowBooked at 27minsSubstituted forHanksat 71'minutes
- 6Mills
- 8Richards
- 10BurnsBooked at 36mins
- 29Harrad
- 9HaynesSubstituted forSterling-Jamesat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vaughan
- 12Gould
- 15Deaman
- 16Hanks
- 17Kotwica
- 19Sterling-James
- 20Wynter
Exeter
- 30Pym
- 11Davies
- 6Ribeiro
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 14McAllister
- 7SercombeSubstituted forMcCreadyat 45'minutes
- 8Oakley
- 33Harley
- 22WheelerSubstituted forHolmesat 68'minutes
- 20Nichols
- 31CumminsSubstituted forMorrisonat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bennett
- 10Keohane
- 16Holmes
- 18Reid
- 34Morrison
- 35McCready
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
- 2,880
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 1, Exeter City 2.
Attempt blocked. Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Arron Davies.
Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Wes Burns (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Own Goal by Jordan Moore-Taylor, Exeter City. Cheltenham Town 1, Exeter City 2.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jamie McAllister.
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Clinton Morrison replaces Graham Cummins.
Jordan Moore-Taylor (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Jordan Moore-Taylor.
Goal!
Goal! Cheltenham Town 0, Exeter City 2. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Craig Braham-Barrett.
Attempt missed. Lee Vaughan (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Craig Braham-Barrett (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Nichols (Exeter City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Lee Vaughan replaces Durrell Berry.
Attempt missed. Joe Hanks (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City).
Wes Burns (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Christian Ribeiro.
Attempt blocked. Omari Sterling-James (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Shaun Harrad (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Ribeiro (Exeter City).
Attempt missed. Graham Cummins (Exeter City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Arron Davies (Exeter City).
Omari Sterling-James (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Omari Sterling-James replaces Danny Haynes.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Joe Hanks replaces Matt Sparrow.
Foul by Graham Cummins (Exeter City).
Pablo Mills (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card.
Graham Cummins (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Taylor (Cheltenham Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Exeter City. Lee Holmes replaces David Wheeler.
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Matt Taylor.
Tom Nichols (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Richards (Cheltenham Town).
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Durrell Berry.