Cheltenham Town 1-2 Exeter City

Tom Nichols and Graham Cummins goals kept alive Exeter's play-off hopes with victory at Cheltenham that leaves the Robins deep in relegation trouble.

Exeter went in front when Nichols latched onto David Wheeler's flick to lift over the advancing Trevor Carson.

The Grecians all but secured the points when Cummins followed up after Carson failed to deal with Arron Davies' shot.

Cheltenham pulled one back through Jordan Moore-Taylor's late own goal, but it was too little too late.

City are now four points outside of the play-off places in 10th, while Cheltenham remain in the League Two drop zone because of their inferior goal difference to Tranmere, one place above them.

Cheltenham Town caretaker manager Russell Milton told BBC Radio Gloucestershire:

Media playback is not supported on this device Milton on Cheltenham v Exeter

"I thought the last 25 minutes were excellent, we've just got to play the 90 minutes like that.

"They scored their second goal when we were having our best spell.

"We had five, six, seven chances there at the end, we've got to try and play most of the game like that.

"Systems can maybe change things sometimes, players can change things at other times, we just needed that little bit of a break which we didn't get."