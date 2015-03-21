Torquay United 2-1 Kidderminster Harriers

Match ends, Torquay United 2, Kidderminster Harriers 1.
Ryan Bowman scored twice as Torquay bounced back from their 5-1 midweek defeat by Braintree to beat Kidderminster Harriers.
Sub Bowman put the hosts in front when he fired a low shot into the bottom corner after 23 minutes.
Veteran striker Lee Hughes followed in Kevin Nicholson's free-kick to level the scores after the break.
Bowman won it for the Gulls when he converted Toby Ajala's cross from six yards out.
Line-ups
Torquay
- 1Rice
- 29Dawson
- 4Downes
- 8Young
- 25Ives
- 26Gueguen
- 10AjalaBooked at 75minsSubstituted forRichardsat 90+4'minutes
- 22McQuilkin
- 11Cameron
- 32CampbellSubstituted forBowmanat 14'minutesBooked at 41mins
- 7BriscoeSubstituted forYeomanat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Pearce
- 9Bowman
- 14Yeoman
- 15Prynn
- 16Richards
Kidderminster
- 1Lewis
- 2Hodgkiss
- 30GowlingBooked at 2mins
- 17Verma
- 28NicholsonSubstituted forMaxwellat 85'minutes
- 15GrimesBooked at 41mins
- 3Green
- 18GittingsBooked at 51mins
- 14ObengSubstituted forAsanteat 60'minutes
- 9WrightSubstituted forSpencerat 56'minutes
- 35Hughes
Substitutes
- 19Singh
- 21Spencer
- 23Reffell
- 24Maxwell
- 29Asante
- Referee:
- Brett Huxtable
- Attendance:
- 1,607
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 2, Kidderminster Harriers 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Courtney Richards replaces Toby Ajala because of an injury.
Foul by Ashley Yeoman (Torquay United).
Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Foul by Akwasi Asante (Kidderminster Harriers).
Toby Ajala (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Ashley Yeoman (Torquay United).
Jake Green (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Corner, Torquay United.
Corner, Torquay United.
Foul by Aaron Dawson (Torquay United).
Akwasi Asante (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Luke Maxwell replaces Kevin Nicholson.
Attempt missed. Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Callum Gittings.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt blocked. Callum Gittings (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ashley Yeoman replaces Louis Briscoe.
Offside, Torquay United. Toby Ajala tries a through ball, but Toby Ajala is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Louis Briscoe (Torquay United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Bowman with a cross.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt blocked. Aman Verma (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Toby Ajala (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Toby Ajala (Torquay United).
Kevin Nicholson (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Attempt blocked. Josh Gowling (Kidderminster Harriers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Callum Gittings.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Attempt missed. James McQuilkin (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jake Green (Kidderminster Harriers).
Courtney Cameron (Torquay United) wins a free kick.
Foul by Aaron Dawson (Torquay United).
Akwasi Asante (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Jamie Grimes (Kidderminster Harriers) header from the centre of the box is saved. Assisted by Callum Gittings.
Corner, Kidderminster Harriers.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Kidderminster Harriers 1. Ryan Bowman (Torquay United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Toby Ajala.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Kidderminster Harriers 1. Lee Hughes (Kidderminster Harriers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Nicholson with a cross.
Foul by James McQuilkin (Torquay United).
Jake Green (Kidderminster Harriers) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Kidderminster Harriers. Akwasi Asante replaces Ahmed Obeng.