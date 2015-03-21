Torquay United 2-1 Kidderminster Harriers

From the section

Ryan Bowman scored twice as Torquay bounced back from their 5-1 midweek defeat by Braintree to beat Kidderminster Harriers.

Sub Bowman put the hosts in front when he fired a low shot into the bottom corner after 23 minutes.

Veteran striker Lee Hughes followed in Kevin Nicholson's free-kick to level the scores after the break.

Bowman won it for the Gulls when he converted Toby Ajala's cross from six yards out.