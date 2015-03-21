Match ends, Alfreton Town 1, Chester FC 1.
Alfreton Town 1-1 Chester
Ben Heneghan's late header gave Chester a draw at relegation-threatened Alfreton.
The home side took the lead midway through the first-half through Tom Shaw who rifled home from 35 yards into the top left-hand corner.
Alfreton debutant Jake Speight nearly doubled the lead after half-time but his shot was well saved by Jon Worsnop.
Heneghan headed home substitute Sean McConville's excellent cross in the 88th minute.
Line-ups
Alfreton
- 20Mooney
- 5Graham
- 28Howe
- 25Lenighan
- 2Wood
- 3Rowe-Turner
- 27JohnstonSubstituted forSpeightat 55'minutes
- 21Thanoj
- 12Shaw
- 18Ironside
- 23Hawley
Substitutes
- 4Courtney
- 7Speight
- 11Howell
- 24Leesley
- 26Heaton
Chester
- 1Worsnop
- 23Higgins
- 4Kay
- 10RooneySubstituted forPeersat 74'minutes
- 3RobertsSubstituted forCharnockat 74'minutes
- 22Heneghan
- 8James
- 18AbbottSubstituted forMcConvilleat 46'minutes
- 7Mahon
- 27Hughes
- 17McBurnie
Substitutes
- 6Charnock
- 13Viscosi
- 16McConville
- 19Hobson
- 21Peers
- Referee:
- Colin Lymer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alfreton Town 1, Chester FC 1.
Foul by Kingsley James (Chester FC).
Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Ryan Higgins (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Matty Hughes (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Alfreton Town 1, Chester FC 1. Ben Heneghan (Chester FC) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sean McConville with a cross.
Foul by Kieran Charnock (Chester FC).
Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Jake Speight (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Corner, Chester FC.
Attempt blocked. Matty Hughes (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Chester FC).
Lathanial Rowe-Turner (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Foul by Callum Howe (Alfreton Town).
Tom Peers (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt saved. Matty Hughes (Chester FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Ryan Higgins (Chester FC) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Simon Lenighan (Alfreton Town).
Oliver McBurnie (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Tom Peers replaces John Rooney.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Kieran Charnock replaces Gareth Roberts.
Hand ball by Tom Shaw (Alfreton Town).
Foul by Karl Hawley (Alfreton Town).
John Rooney (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Attempt missed. Ben Heneghan (Chester FC) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Chester FC.
Offside, Alfreton Town. Andi Thanoj tries a through ball, but Andi Thanoj is caught offside.
Foul by John Rooney (Chester FC).
Andi Thanoj (Alfreton Town) wins a free kick.
Corner, Alfreton Town.
Attempt blocked. Joe Ironside (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jake Speight (Alfreton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Attempt blocked. Tom Shaw (Alfreton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Alfreton Town. Jake Speight replaces John Johnston.
Offside, Chester FC. Oliver McBurnie tries a through ball, but Oliver McBurnie is caught offside.
Foul by Bradley Wood (Alfreton Town).
Ryan Higgins (Chester FC) wins a free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Chester FC. Sean McConville replaces Brad Abbott.