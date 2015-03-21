Alfreton Town 1-1 Chester

From the section

Ben Heneghan's late header gave Chester a draw at relegation-threatened Alfreton.

The home side took the lead midway through the first-half through Tom Shaw who rifled home from 35 yards into the top left-hand corner.

Alfreton debutant Jake Speight nearly doubled the lead after half-time but his shot was well saved by Jon Worsnop.

Heneghan headed home substitute Sean McConville's excellent cross in the 88th minute.