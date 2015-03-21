Match ends, Falkirk 0, Heart of Midlothian 3.
Falkirk 0-3 Heart of Midlothian
Hearts can clinch the Championship title this weekend after inflicting Falkirk's first defeat of 2015.
If Edinburgh rivals Hibernian fail to beat Rangers on Sunday, Hearts will be in an unassailable position.
Osman Sow set up Jamie Walker for the opening goal, with the midfielder lashing home a shot from 10 yards.
Genero Zeefuik added the second after the interval with a powerful strike and substitute James Keatings found the top corner late on.
Falkirk are the only side to beat Hearts in the league this season, having enjoyed a 3-2 success at Tynecastle in January.
Peter Houston's side were also unbeaten in their last 11 games but the hosts were no match for the runaway leaders.
Walker scored his 11th goal of the season on 28 minutes when he swept the ball in from the middle of the box after brilliant work on the left wing by Sow.
The impressive Sow came close to doubling the visitors' lead before the interval but his close-range effort was kept out by keeper Jamie MacDonald.
Hearts doubled their advantage just two minutes after the break when Zeefuik turned Walker's dangerous cross into the back of the net.
And Robbie Neilson's side completed the scoring with eight minutes remaining as Keatings fired in from the right side of the box shortly after coming on.
Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We controlled most of the game, although it took a little bit of time for our players to get used to the surface.
"They just want to score goals. That was the reason I brought James on. He is desperate to do well and he's going for top scorer, so it's great to have that on the bench.
"As a coach, you just want guys who are prepared to work hard to make the best of their ability, and we definitely have that.
"The guys will be in again tomorrow morning [at training] and they'll work hard again.
"If we win the league tomorrow, great. If it's the following week at home to Queen of the South, then even better."
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1MacDonald
- 2Duffie
- 5McCrackenBooked at 66mins
- 14Grant
- 19Leahy
- 6VaulksSubstituted forAlstonat 78'minutes
- 7TaiwoSubstituted forSmithat 53'minutes
- 11Kerr
- 10Sibbald
- 35Baird
- 36MorganSubstituted forBia Biat 53'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Alston
- 9Smith
- 12Bowman
- 15Dick
- 17Maybury
- 20Cooper
- 28Bia Bi
Hearts
- 1Alexander
- 2Paterson
- 5Ozturk
- 4Wilson
- 44Eckersley
- 12King
- 14Pallardo Gonzalez
- 6GomisBooked at 26mins
- 7WalkerSubstituted forAndersonat 86'minutes
- 20SowSubstituted forNicholsonat 75'minutes
- 23ZeefuikBooked at 74minsSubstituted forKeatingsat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 9El Hassnaoui
- 11Nicholson
- 13Hamilton
- 19Keatings
- 21Anderson
- 22McKay
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan
- Attendance:
- 7,735
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Falkirk 0, Heart of Midlothian 3.
Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kenny Anderson replaces Jamie Walker.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Miguel Pallardó (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 0, Heart of Midlothian 3. James Keatings (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Neil Alexander.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. James Keatings replaces Género Zeefuik.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.
Substitution
Substitution, Falkirk. Blair Alston replaces Will Vaulks.
Foul by Sam Nicholson (Heart of Midlothian).
Craig Sibbald (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Sam Nicholson replaces Osman Sow.
Attempt saved. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card.
David Smith (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Género Zeefuik (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt saved. Osman Sow (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. David McCracken (Falkirk) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Adam Eckersley.
Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Vaulks (Falkirk).
Attempt blocked. Danny Wilson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Peter Grant.
Booking
David McCracken (Falkirk) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by David McCracken (Falkirk).
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Botti Bia Bi (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (Heart of Midlothian).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Callum Paterson.
Foul by Billy King (Heart of Midlothian).
Taylor Morgan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Kerr (Falkirk).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Foul by Luke Leahy (Falkirk).
Billy King (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Falkirk).