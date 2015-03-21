Falkirk 0-3 Heart of Midlothian

Hearts can clinch the Championship title this weekend after inflicting Falkirk's first defeat of 2015.

If Edinburgh rivals Hibernian fail to beat Rangers on Sunday, Hearts will be in an unassailable position.

Osman Sow set up Jamie Walker for the opening goal, with the midfielder lashing home a shot from 10 yards.

Genero Zeefuik added the second after the interval with a powerful strike and substitute James Keatings found the top corner late on.

Falkirk are the only side to beat Hearts in the league this season, having enjoyed a 3-2 success at Tynecastle in January.

Peter Houston's side were also unbeaten in their last 11 games but the hosts were no match for the runaway leaders.

Walker scored his 11th goal of the season on 28 minutes when he swept the ball in from the middle of the box after brilliant work on the left wing by Sow.

The impressive Sow came close to doubling the visitors' lead before the interval but his close-range effort was kept out by keeper Jamie MacDonald.

Hearts doubled their advantage just two minutes after the break when Zeefuik turned Walker's dangerous cross into the back of the net.

And Robbie Neilson's side completed the scoring with eight minutes remaining as Keatings fired in from the right side of the box shortly after coming on.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We controlled most of the game, although it took a little bit of time for our players to get used to the surface.

"They just want to score goals. That was the reason I brought James on. He is desperate to do well and he's going for top scorer, so it's great to have that on the bench.

"As a coach, you just want guys who are prepared to work hard to make the best of their ability, and we definitely have that.

"The guys will be in again tomorrow morning [at training] and they'll work hard again.

"If we win the league tomorrow, great. If it's the following week at home to Queen of the South, then even better."