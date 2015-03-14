Bury sign Bolton striker Eaves on loan for the season

Tom Eaves joined Bolton in August 2010 but is yet to make a league start for the Championship club

Bury have signed striker Tom Eaves on loan from Championship side Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the 2014-15 season.

Eaves, 20, has been limited to just five first-team appearances with the Trotters since signing from Oldham Athletic in August 2010.

However, he has spent time on loan at Yeovil Town, Shrewsbury Town, Bristol Rovers and Rotherham United.

The Shakers have Eaves available for Saturday's game against Mansfield.